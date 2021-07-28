Publish date:

The 37 Best Fall Wardrobe Additions From Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

From cozy teddy shackets to lug-soled boots.
Author:
Get ready to shop your hearts out: Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale officially kicks off on Wednesday, and the department store's biggest annual promotion has a bunch of fall pieces and summer holdouts, as well as plenty of beauty products (check out our picks here), until Aug. 8. But with thousands of outwear options and cozy pullovers to choose from, we don't blame you for getting a little sale-shocked. To make your shopping as effortless as possible, we've gone through the newly-reduced offerings to pick out the best autumnal wardrobe additions. You can shop them all in the galleries below.

Sweaters & Tops 

Bottoms

Outerwear

Shoes 

Handbags

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

