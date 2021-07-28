The 37 Best Fall Wardrobe Additions From Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Get ready to shop your hearts out: Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale officially kicks off on Wednesday, and the department store's biggest annual promotion has a bunch of fall pieces and summer holdouts, as well as plenty of beauty products (check out our picks here), until Aug. 8. But with thousands of outwear options and cozy pullovers to choose from, we don't blame you for getting a little sale-shocked. To make your shopping as effortless as possible, we've gone through the newly-reduced offerings to pick out the best autumnal wardrobe additions. You can shop them all in the galleries below.

Sweaters & Tops

8 Gallery 8 Images

Bottoms

8 Gallery 8 Images

Outerwear

7 Gallery 7 Images

Shoes

8 Gallery 8 Images

Handbags

6 Gallery 6 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.