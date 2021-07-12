Must Read: Nordstrom Takes Ownership of Topshop, Pyer Moss Couture Is Black Camp at Its Finest

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Nordstrom takes minority stake in Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT Brands

WWD reports that Nordstrom is making its first investment in stand-alone fashion brands by taking a minority stake in the Asos-owned Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT Brands. According to the publication, the retailer will have "exclusive multichannel retail rights for Topshop and Topman in all of North America, including Canada" and will be "the only brick-and-mortar presence for the two brands worldwide." {WWD}

Pyer Moss Couture 1 is Black camp at its finest

Shelton Boyd-Griffith reviewed Pyer Moss's couture debut for Grazia U.S., highlighting its "masterful exploration of Black invention, Black expressionism and Black surrealism," breaking down the references made throughout and noting the broader significance of the event. "From the cookout — a cultural gathering in the African American community — the sounds of Frankie Beverly and Maze, Wizkid and Burna Boy (compliments of DJ Clark Kent) blasting across the lush villa grounds, the incredibly campy interpretations of inventions by Black creators, to the opening Elaine Brown monologue — this was a complete visceral lens on the shared Black Experience. This was a different type of couture—this was Kerby couture." {Grazia U.S.}

Are you ready for the return of bandage dresses?

Refinery29's Eliza Huber writes about the return of a '90s-to-aughts staple: the bandage dress. She cites new data from Klarna and the recent popularity of Hervé Leger among celebrities, and speaks with a fashion psychologist about why this style might be trending. {Refinery29}

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.