NOTED is hiring an entry level Showroom Assistant to join the team in Los Angeles

NOTED is a PR & Marketing agency specializing in VIP/influencer placement and events in the fashion & entertainment industry. The assistant will work closely with the team to fulfill client needs. The ideal candidate should have a bachelor’s degree in public relations, communications or a related field. Candidates should consider themselves to be professional, self- motivated, and have an interest in the fashion and entertainment industry.

ESSENTIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

Assist with day-to-day tasks such as extensive stylist pulls and sample trafficking

Monitor product placement on all relevant social, photo and media outlets

Managing client inventory using Fashion GPS

Research and contribute ideas for target media

Develop and distribute press releases

Updating contact and press database

Tracking social media and press coverage

Compile and send out client reports and press coverage recaps

Assist with client events, fashion shows and projects

IDEAL CANDIDATE

Candidates should have minimum 6 months experience in a related field

Associates or Bachelor’s Degree in advertising, PR, marketing, communication or related field

Be able to work under pressure, meet deadlines

Strong communication skills (both written and oral)

Highly motivated and enthusiastic

Accomplishes tasks accurately and thoroughly

Candidates please submit your resume to valerie@notedlosangeles.com with “NOTED x Showroom Assistant” in the subject line.