Sponsored Story
Publish date:

NOTED is hiring an entry level Showroom Assistant to join the team in Los Angeles

NOTED is a PR & Marketing agency specializing in VIP/influencer placement and events in the fashion & entertainment industry.
Author:
noted logo

NOTED is a PR & Marketing agency specializing in VIP/influencer placement and events in the fashion & entertainment industry. The assistant will work closely with the team to fulfill client needs. The ideal candidate should have a bachelor’s degree in public relations, communications or a related field. Candidates should consider themselves to be professional, self- motivated, and have an interest in the fashion and entertainment industry.

ESSENTIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Assist with day-to-day tasks such as extensive stylist pulls and sample trafficking
  • Monitor product placement on all relevant social, photo and media outlets
  • Managing client inventory using Fashion GPS
  • Research and contribute ideas for target media
  • Develop and distribute press releases
  • Updating contact and press database
  • Tracking social media and press coverage
  • Compile and send out client reports and press coverage recaps
  • Assist with client events, fashion shows and projects

Recommended Articles

IDEAL CANDIDATE

  • Candidates should have minimum 6 months experience in a related field
  • Associates or Bachelor’s Degree in advertising, PR, marketing, communication or related field
  • Be able to work under pressure, meet deadlines
  • Strong communication skills (both written and oral)
  • Highly motivated and enthusiastic
  • Accomplishes tasks accurately and thoroughly

Candidates please submit your resume to valerie@notedlosangeles.com with “NOTED x Showroom Assistant” in the subject line. 

Related Stories

iStock_000055557330_Medium.jpg
Careers

Boutique PR Agency Is Hiring An Entry-Level Showroom / Fashion PR Assistant In Los Angeles

One of LA's top boutique PR agencies seeks a full-time Showroom/Fashion PR Assistant with at least a year of experience in public relations. This is an exceptional opportunity for someone looking for an entry level position and ultimately looking to make a career in PR.

michele marie pr books
Sponsored Story

MMPR LOS ANGELES IS HIRING – SHOWROOM COORDINATOR

Michele Marie PR is a full-service public relations agency specializing in print, digital and broadcast editorial, celebrity/influencer and event PR in the fashion, beauty, wellness and lifestyle industries.

lit inc logo
Careers

LIT, INC. IS HIRING A PR ASSISTANT IN LOS ANGELES, CA

Lit, Inc. (formerly Marked PR) is a fashion creative and PR agency specializing in VIP celebrity and influencer outreach.

exteriorshot
Careers

Sho+Co Is Hiring A Showroom Coordinator In Los Angeles

Sho+Co is a specialized boutique agency focused on celebrity and influencer initiatives.