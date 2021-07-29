- Publish date:
NOTED is hiring an entry level Showroom Assistant to join the team in Los Angeles
NOTED is a PR & Marketing agency specializing in VIP/influencer placement and events in the fashion & entertainment industry. The assistant will work closely with the team to fulfill client needs. The ideal candidate should have a bachelor’s degree in public relations, communications or a related field. Candidates should consider themselves to be professional, self- motivated, and have an interest in the fashion and entertainment industry.
ESSENTIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
- Assist with day-to-day tasks such as extensive stylist pulls and sample trafficking
- Monitor product placement on all relevant social, photo and media outlets
- Managing client inventory using Fashion GPS
- Research and contribute ideas for target media
- Develop and distribute press releases
- Updating contact and press database
- Tracking social media and press coverage
- Compile and send out client reports and press coverage recaps
- Assist with client events, fashion shows and projects
Recommended Articles
IDEAL CANDIDATE
- Candidates should have minimum 6 months experience in a related field
- Associates or Bachelor’s Degree in advertising, PR, marketing, communication or related field
- Be able to work under pressure, meet deadlines
- Strong communication skills (both written and oral)
- Highly motivated and enthusiastic
- Accomplishes tasks accurately and thoroughly
Candidates please submit your resume to valerie@notedlosangeles.com with “NOTED x Showroom Assistant” in the subject line.