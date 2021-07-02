Sponsored Story

Nous Model Management Is Hiring An Assistant In Los Angeles

Nous Model Management in Los Angeles is looking for a dynamic and hardworking individual who is serious about growing within this demanding and exciting industry. We are looking for someone who understands what motivates and impassions them and we are looking for someone who understands what this opportunity could mean for their future. A genuine interest in fashion is a must.

We are looking for:

  • Love of fashion
  • Attention to detail
  • Highly organized
  • Independent problem solver
  • Calendar management abilities
  • Sensitivity to written etiquette and phone etiquette
  • Sensitivity and ability to compliment different cultures and languages
  • Ability to multi-task and prioritize
  • Team oriented, professional with a positive attitude
  • Interest in fashion blogs, photographers and top models

Job Requirements:

  • Assisting agents in various tasks, including scheduling of appointments and communicating with represented talent on professional matters
  • Assisting with agency social media accounts
  • Learning and developing your own set of skills as someone wanting to grow within the industry as a junior agent trainee
  • Data entry, new client paperwork, answering phones
  • Scouting new talent

Required Skills:

  • Quick adopter of new technology and new computer programs
  • Strong organizational and multitasking skills
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications
  • Basic knowledge of models, photographers, and other creatives within the high fashion industry
  • Motivation, motivation, motivation!

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience.
  • Experience working or interning at another management agency
  • Extensive knowledge of models, photographers, and creatives within the high fashion industry

To Apply, please email the below items to: agencyasst.resumes@gmail.com

  • Please send a cover letter and elaborate your interest / experience in the modeling industry.
  • A copy of your updated resume

