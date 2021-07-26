ONDA Beauty Is Seeking A Social Media Intern To Start In New York, NY

Are you a fan of beauty (clean beauty specifically!) and marketing/social media? Are you looking for an internship? Then we have the perfect opportunity for you.

ONDA Beauty is looking for a social media intern to start in early August, ideally through the end of the year. This intern's primary responsibilities will be helping to manage our Instagram, and growing our TikTok channel. We may occasionally delegate other tasks to this individual, but social media will be the main focus. We would love to bring on a self-starter to take initiative and get creative. If you're passionate about content creation and beauty, this role will be right up your alley.

*Please note that this internship is unpaid, and therefore more for experience/resume building.

Those interested should email cristina@ondabeauty.com. We look forward to hearing from you!