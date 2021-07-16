Publish date:

13 Groovy Pieces on Sale That Will Bring You Back to the '70s

Halter tops, bell sleeves and flared pants ahead.
From a fashion perspective, the second Roaring Twenties look a lot more like the '70s than the exuberant, flapper dress-filled decade from a century ago. Halter tops in retro prints, flared bottoms, groovy suede and slinky separates are go-to pieces for Hot Vax Summer 2021. With this in mind, we've made a shopping list inspired by the decade filled with clothes, accessories and footwear that are all on sale. Happy shopping!

sabina dress
emilio pucci halterneck
redone jeans
