11 Picnic-Perfect Basket Bags on Sale to Carry Around All Summer

Simple, yet chic.
Before she had a budget-breaking bag named after her, Jane Birkin toted around a simple wicker basket. For this reason, what was once a picnic essential became a chic summer accessory — and it remains a trusty and trendy warm-weather carryall. 

Whether used at the beach or at a park in the city, straw basket bags are as sturdy as they are stylish. Ahead, we've rounded up our favorites on sale to get you through the rest of summer in the chicest way possible. Happy shopping!

sensi studio basket
chloe-beige-raffia-small-marcie-basket-bag
kate spade basket bag
11
Gallery
11 Images

