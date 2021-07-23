13 Rubber Slides on Sale to Shop Now

You know, for if you want to ride the Crocs wave.

Photo: Matt Jelonek/WireImage

After a year of uncertainty, we learned to expect the unexpected — but the virality of Crocs was certainly a surprise.

The off-beat rubber shoes were an apt representation of our frazzled states during quarantine, but they've yet to get stomped out by the Hot Girl Summer stiletto. Instead, we're left with influencers and A-list celebrities like Justin Bieber squeaking about in the flats, leaving us with an odd craving for clunky clogs. To top it off, a U.K. footwear site revealed overall searches for Crocs across the pond are up a whopping 1,300% thanks to "Love Island" contestants who've learned that finding love in a Spanish villa is easier when done in gardening-friendly footwear. (Coupling up is similar to cultivating the land, right?)

With this in mind, we've rounded up our favorite discounted Crocs and rubber-soled sandals so you can enjoy your wet, hot American summer without breaking the bank. Happy shopping!

