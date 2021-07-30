Publish date:

Close Out Summer on a Fancy Note With These Deals on Designer Dresses and Tops

Discounts on Cecilie Bahnsen, Molly Goddard and Kenneth Ize ahead.
'Tis the season of designer sales: Several luxury retailers are closing out July by offering discounts on everything from wedding guest-ready dresses to soirée-friendly tops. In other words, this is the perfect time to purchase those investment pieces that will live in your closet until the end of time — think summer classics like billowy white frocks and warm-weather favorites like smocked midis. 

To spare you from hours of scrolling on your phone, we've highlighted 17 deals on designer tops and dresses below. Happy shopping

