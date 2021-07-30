Close Out Summer on a Fancy Note With These Deals on Designer Dresses and Tops

Photo: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

'Tis the season of designer sales: Several luxury retailers are closing out July by offering discounts on everything from wedding guest-ready dresses to soirée-friendly tops. In other words, this is the perfect time to purchase those investment pieces that will live in your closet until the end of time — think summer classics like billowy white frocks and warm-weather favorites like smocked midis.

To spare you from hours of scrolling on your phone, we've highlighted 17 deals on designer tops and dresses below. Happy shopping!

17 Gallery 17 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.