12 Skin-Toned Sandals on Sale to Wear to Your Next Summer Party

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

We're betting your summer plans involve at least one wedding or dressed-up event. A neutral, skin-toned sandal or pump is the perfect summery compliment to any floaty frock or playful mini skirt, so we've rounded up our favorites that are currently on sale. From shiny patent peep-toe slides to pointed kitten heels with a gold chain ankle strap, these go-with-everything shoes will soon become your best footwear friends. Shop them all below.

12 Gallery 12 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

