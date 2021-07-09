- Publish date:
Spotted: Warm-Weather Outfits That the Original Cast Of "Gossip Girl" Would Wear in 2021
What would the girls who ruled Constance in 2007 wear if they were to reemerge as their Upper East Side-dwelling characters in the summer of 2021?
We imagine cool-girl Serena van der Woodsen would be whipping out the fun fashion for all of her post-pandemic parties. A leopard-print Paco Rabanne chainmail midi would capture her wild (yet luxuriously-priced) rock 'n' roll side — though she'd dress it down with jeans and a cropped knit corset top. Queen Bee wouldn't let a mask mandate nab her title as the headband-wearing ruler of the Big Apple prep school scene: Blair Waldorf would want to be spotted (literally) in a polka-dot Carolina Herrera mini dress, accessorized with pearls and unexpected square-toe slides (she's still transitioning from her beloved quarantine slippers).
Vanessa, the individualist who loved an armful of bangles, would tackle warm-weather optimism with a boldly printed Stella Jean short-sleeved jacket and stacked statement bracelets, of course. Our favorite outsider Jenny Humphrey probably started a viral TikTok makeup trend, so her style would be a fusion of various trending aesthetics on the platform — think a little punk, a little grunge and little Regency-core.
In honor of the new "Gossip Girl," we brought these "Summer, Kind of Wonderful" looks to life — shop them all, below.
Serena's "Shot Girl Summer"
Blair Picks Bows Over Beaches
Vanessa on Vacation
Little J Takes TikTok
