Pamella Roland is seeking an Experienced Public Relations /Social Media Coordinator In New York, NY

Pamella Roland a New York based couture eveningwear brand is seeking an experienced Public Relations/Social Media Coordinator.
Public Relations

  • Coordinate with stylists and editors to fulfill press requests for VIPs
  • Sample trafficking – manage incoming and outgoing samples
  • Build and maintain relationships with stylists and editors
  • Monthly recaps of press clippings for both main collections and fragrance
  • Assist during fashion week – coordinate with production team, PR agency, HMU teams
  • Manage RSVPs and logistics for press days
  • Send out media blasts to editors for collection releases or press placements
  • Send internal releases of notable press placements
  • Assist during in-house VIP fittings
  • Handle expenses and code accordingly
  • Biannual inventory using excel

Social Media:

  • Create and own monthly content calendar with biweekly meetings with PR Director
  • Draft copy for social media captions
  • Manage Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter
  • Create content for in-feed posts and stories
  • Capture BTS content on-set during photo shoots
  • Update and maintain Pamella Roland website – uploading new collections, editorial placements, and celebrity sightings
  • Work closely with outside agency to maintain backend of website

Skills

  • Photography and Adobe Photoshop a plus

To Apply: Please send your resume to pr@pamellaroland.com.

