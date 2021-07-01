Pamella Roland is seeking an Experienced Public Relations /Social Media Coordinator In New York, NY

Pamella Roland a New York based couture eveningwear brand is seeking an experienced Public Relations/Social Media Coordinator.

Public Relations

Coordinate with stylists and editors to fulfill press requests for VIPs

Sample trafficking – manage incoming and outgoing samples

Build and maintain relationships with stylists and editors

Monthly recaps of press clippings for both main collections and fragrance

Assist during fashion week – coordinate with production team, PR agency, HMU teams

Manage RSVPs and logistics for press days

Send out media blasts to editors for collection releases or press placements

Send internal releases of notable press placements

Assist during in-house VIP fittings

Handle expenses and code accordingly

Biannual inventory using excel

Social Media:

Create and own monthly content calendar with biweekly meetings with PR Director

Draft copy for social media captions

Manage Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter

Create content for in-feed posts and stories

Capture BTS content on-set during photo shoots

Update and maintain Pamella Roland website – uploading new collections, editorial placements, and celebrity sightings

Work closely with outside agency to maintain backend of website

Skills

Photography and Adobe Photoshop a plus

To Apply: Please send your resume to pr@pamellaroland.com.