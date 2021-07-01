Pamella Roland is seeking an Experienced Public Relations /Social Media Coordinator In New York, NY
Pamella Roland a New York based couture eveningwear brand is seeking an experienced Public Relations/Social Media Coordinator.
Public Relations
- Coordinate with stylists and editors to fulfill press requests for VIPs
- Sample trafficking – manage incoming and outgoing samples
- Build and maintain relationships with stylists and editors
- Monthly recaps of press clippings for both main collections and fragrance
- Assist during fashion week – coordinate with production team, PR agency, HMU teams
- Manage RSVPs and logistics for press days
- Send out media blasts to editors for collection releases or press placements
- Send internal releases of notable press placements
- Assist during in-house VIP fittings
- Handle expenses and code accordingly
- Biannual inventory using excel
Social Media:
- Create and own monthly content calendar with biweekly meetings with PR Director
- Draft copy for social media captions
- Manage Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter
- Create content for in-feed posts and stories
- Capture BTS content on-set during photo shoots
- Update and maintain Pamella Roland website – uploading new collections, editorial placements, and celebrity sightings
- Work closely with outside agency to maintain backend of website
Skills
- Photography and Adobe Photoshop a plus
To Apply: Please send your resume to pr@pamellaroland.com.