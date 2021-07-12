Phoebe Philo Is Launching Her Own Brand

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Phoebe Philo's (coming) back.

According to various reports, the former creative director of Céline and Chloé is launching her own fashion brand, backed by LVMH, in the near future. This marks her official return to fashion following a three-plus year hiatus, following her exit from Céline in late 2017.

Rumors of Philo going out on her own have followed the notoriously private designer for years — most recently, in early 2020, when WWD reported that she had been looking to build a team for a new collection. She was most recently spotted (virtually) on the 2021 ANDAM Prize judging panel, Zooming in from her home in London.

LVMH, her former bosses at Céline, will have a minority stake in this new venture. Per The New York Times, the brand will span ready-to-wear and accessories and is simply titled Phoebe Philo.

"Being in my studio and making once again has been both exciting and incredibly fulfilling," said Philo in a statement issued to Business of Fashion. "I am very much looking forward to being back in touch with my audience and people everywhere. To be independent, to govern and experiment on my own terms is hugely significant to me."

Fans have been eager for new pieces from the designer pretty much since she left Céline. Her elegant, minimal aesthetic has developed a cult following (remember @oldceline?) — and shaped a generation of designers.

Even just the promise of Phoebe Philo, the brand, has inspired some very Good Tweets.

They'll have to wait a bit for Phoebe Philo, the brand, though: More details are coming in January 2022. Still, something to look forward to!

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.