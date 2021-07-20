PhotoBook Is Seeking Graphic Design Interns In New York, NY

PhotoBook, an online magazine based in New York City, curates original, creative works that reflect the social conscience sweeping the fashion industry around the world.

2 Gallery 2 Images

PhotoBook, an online magazine based in New York City, curates original, creative works that reflect the social conscience sweeping the fashion industry around the world. It focuses on emerging talent while celebrating racial and other types of diversity in its coverage of ethical and sustainable brands.

PhotoBook is looking for a graphic designer to work on fashion features and covers led by Creative Director, Mike Ruiz. Looking for talented designers that are proficient in Adobe PhotoShop, Illustrator or InDesign and Wacom. The individual needs to work well with feedback and deadlines in a timely manner and be on the forefront of what’s evolving with graphic design.

Please send resume + portfolio to photobookmagazine1@gmail.com

Internship is non-paid, but a great way to build a portfolio with published

work and insight from a very talented Creative Director.

