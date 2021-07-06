Purple Is Hiring A USA Account Manager, Fashion In New York, NY

PURPLE is looking for an experienced Account Manager for its Fashion division to join the agency.

Job Title: Account Manager- Fashion

Reporting to: VP & EVP Fashion

Place of Work: New York, USA

Main Duties:

PURPLE is looking for an experienced Account Manager for its Fashion division to join the agency. The Account Manager will play an essential role in supporting the assigned Account Director in the development and execution of: generating maximum brand exposure through creative product placement, profile features and launches. The Account Manager must have a genuine passion for developing brands, using true initiative in order to achieve exceptional results. Impeccable client liaison skills and an established network of key contacts (brands and press) are essential.

Reporting to the Account Director, the Account Manager’s responsibilities would include increasing awareness for all brands assigned to them. In this role the Account Manager will promote the different clients in all activities, campaigns, special projects, shows, presentations and events to the media and to develop and maintain relationships with key journalists and media within your assigned and designated market, acting as an ambassador for Purple.

Responsibilities:

Media networking and liaising across relevant beats; Maintaining strong relationships with media through regular one-to-one appointments and meetings

Executing media relations plans for clients including developing outreach plans, message development, management of events, coordination of media familiarisation trips, effective pitching, training of spokespersons and pitching local, regional and national stories

Competitive media research and analysis

Participating in the creation of communications plans

Navigating partnership and collaboration opportunities

Spearheading and supporting with event logistics and production

Developing weekly and monthly media reports for clients

Support AD’s on communication with all clients, building rapport and credibility based on trust and expert counsel

Overseeing the management of all product-related media requests – from email inquiry through prospective media coverage – through sample product distribution and tracking and follow up

Taking inventory of and being responsible for client product inventory

General media monitoring across clients and all competitors

Consistently producing high quality internal and external communications content

Oversight and compilation of weekly client agendas

Proactively pitch story ideas to achieve maximum editorial placement across your brands

Manage and motivate junior members of the team to ensure day to day operations run smoothly and PR results are delivered; while supporting them in their growth to the next level.

Equally support AD’s and senior members of the team to ensure maximum support across all levels.

Have a clear understanding of paid, owned and earned media strategies, and develop relationships with top influencers to support this activity

Have strong connections with leading and emerging editorial talents in the UK and Europe;

Managing the Junior Account Executive/Account Executive to help reach personal and team targets

Contribute to agency new business efforts; both creating proposals and participating in relevant pitches

Skills and Experience

Proven experience operating in a senior position within the fashion industry

Proven commercial experience with working in a fast-paced environment

Management experience is highly desirable

Proven track record of creating a positive impact on business through implementation of a PR strategy

Discreet, professional and well spoken, with excellent communication skills

Extremely well-organised, methodical and efficient, with a good dose of common sense and initiative

Pro-active and able to show initiative/ideas to constantly promote the Purple offering

Creative and strategic thinker

strong established fashion press contacts

International press contacts are also desirable

Strong experience of event management

Strong presentation & superb writing skills

Able to identify communication opportunities across multiple media platforms

Strong MS Word skills; working knowledge of PowerPoint and Excel

To Apply: Please email your resume to song.liang@purplepr.com, subject line USA Account Manager, Fashion.