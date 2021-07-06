Purple Is Hiring An Account Manager, Beauty In New York, NY

Job Title: Account Manager- Beauty

Reporting to: VP & EVP Beauty

Place of Work: New York, USA

Main Duties:

Purple is actively seeking a bright, enthusiastic, and entrepreneurial Account Manager to join its thriving beauty division. The right candidate will have excellent press contacts and demonstrate a high degree of initiative and creativity when pro-actively proposing new ideas. They will also be an articulate presenter, possess good writing skills, be competent at media analysis’, reporting and thrive on attention to detail. Based in Chelsea, New York, PURPLE represents a number of luxury beauty brands; including, Atelier Cologne, Boscia, Dr. Jart+, Eve Lom, Kevyn Aucoin, Ilia Beauty, RéVive Skincare and more, with several exciting, new client wins to be announced soon.

Responsibilities:

COMMUNICATIONS & STRATEGY

Creatively & strategically plan and implement PR campaigns, partnerships and events, and empowering junior team members to support, in North America & Global projects

Develop key messages, and Q&A to executive leaders for press interviews and external events

Proactive in pitch development ideas to achieve maximum editorial placement

Manage and coordinate press events, new product launch events, and desksides

Managing the budgeting processes for all campaigns and events

Manage the team’s creation of press materials that are both visually appealing and informative

CLIENT & TEAM MANAGEMENT

Day-to-day lead on communication with all clients, building rapport and credibility with the client, based on trust and expert counsel

Ensure client satisfaction with the agency, services and staff, and quickly and effectively resolve client issues or concerns

Excellent team skills, working alongside junior and senior members of the agency

Manage, coach and motivate junior members of the team to ensure day to day operations run smoothly and PR results are delivered; while supporting them in their growth to the next level

Efficient, organized with excellent time management skills and adherence to deadlines

Oversee the creation and completion of client reports and presentations; including strict attention to campaign evaluation and metrics

DIGITAL SUPPORT

Leverage traditional, digital and social media, as well as, emerging technologies to develop strategic PR solutions for our client, with an added focus on storytelling and content creation

Develop strong understanding of the beauty industry’s position across all social platforms, developing competitor case study analysis, and remain up to date on leading social influencers, particularly within Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube, and other emerging platforms

INFLUENCER ENGAGEMENT, NETWORKING & NEW BUSINESS

Strong knowledge and connections with the top editorial beauty influencers in North America; focusing on hair stylists, makeup artists, dermatologists, skincare experts and their respective agencies

Established, strong industry contacts with beauty press, both online and in print, and with key beauty bloggers

Brings dynamic, creative insight into the agency through personal contacts network and interests, resulting in new business leads and the expansion of the agency’s influencer network

TREND & COMPETITOR ANALYSIS

Strong understanding and current knowledge of industry trends and competitive brand activity within the beauty and corresponding fashion and lifestyle industries

Timely reporting of emerging trends, relevant industry news and competitor activity to clients to further emphasize Purple’s lead position within the beauty industry and amongst new technologies and VIP relationships

Skills and Experience

B.S./B.A. in Communications, Marketing, Journalism, English, or related area

5 years of communications experience, preferably within the beauty industry

Exceptional verbal and written communication skills

Team player who thrives on collaboration. Has ability and desire to interact with people at all levels

Ability to work well independently in a fast-paced environment under hard deadlines

Superior organizational and problem-solving skills

Experience and ability to manage budgets

Strong working knowledge of social media platforms and print & online publications

Invested interest and knowledge of beauty and fashion industries, and stays up-to-speed on current affairs

To Apply: Please send your resume to song.liang@purplepr.com, subject line Account Manager, Beauty.