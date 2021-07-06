Purple Is Hiring An Event Manager In Los Angeles

Purple is the leading global communications agency, combining our expertise with a range of services that are unique within the market.

Job Title: Event Manager

Reporting to: Sr Account Manager, Events

Place of Work: Los Angeles, CA

Main Duties:

Purple is the leading global communications agency, combining our expertise with a range of services that are unique within the market. Creative, connected and driven, we align business ambition and cultural energy for commercial success. We are independent in philosophy, attitude, and operation. We represent brands globally whilst providing business strategies individually tailored to each client. We are seeking an Events manager to join our Los Angeles team.

Responsibilities:

Manage projects from initial brief through to concept and final execution working closely with the events team and directive from head of Departments.

Support and work collaboratively with the VIP and PR teams; whilst overseeing event assistant and interns

Coordinate staffing requirements, delegating roles and responsibilities as well as staff briefing ahead of the event.

Budget management on small- and large-scale events.

Researching potential new event venues, production agencies and vendors.

Secure event sponsors and brand partners.

Responsible for day-to-day event management and logistics - advising on stock, materials, venue access and schedule management.

Manage production company for large scale events.

Devise post event press strategies and re-cap reports.

Event photography and videography coordination and briefing.

Contribute to new business pitches and strategy documents where required.

Invitation management, distribution, and co-ordination.

Skills & Experience

Proven extensive experience in event management essential. Previous agency experience preferred.

Strong knowledge of film/tv, fashion and influencer talent and ability to contribute strategically to event guest lists.

Ambitious with a strong work ethic and a passion for working in events.

Past experience in Identifying potential issues and difficulties and providing practical solutions.

Strong industry contacts with suppliers, PR’s, production companies, agents, diarists and VIPs.

Experience in large scale budget management essential.

Social media awareness with an understanding of online communities.

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills.

A sharp eye for detail is essential.

Ability to work on own initiative and to think creatively.

Ability to work efficiently in a high pressured and fast paced environment.

Ability to be flexible with working hours.

Proficient in Excel, Power Point and Word.

To Apply: Please send your resume to song.liang@purplepr.com, subject line Event Manager.