PWC Is Seeking A Fashion PR Intern In New York, NY

PWC is looking for an Intern to join a Leading Boutique Public Relations Firm in NYC. Internships will be assigned within the Fashion division.

Responsibilities include:

• Track all samples/items/comp loans

• Assemble client credits and keep up to date

• Monitor for client press clippings daily, clip and scan secured placements in timely manner to send to clients/account teams

• Continually scan dailies / websites to stay abreast of new publications / columns / trends etc. that apply to division and alert team accordingly

• Handle send-outs and mailings from office as needed

• Responsible for keeping office showrooms / product closet neat and orderly

• Maintain office collateral stock (bags, tissue paper, ribbons, folders, letterhead, press kits)

• Maintain and update contact/media lists

• Assist account staff with daily duties of account management and client servicing in a timely and professional manner

• Arrange for distribution of client items and press materials via shipping and/or messenger services

• Help maintain monthly status reports / ongoing credit charts and assemble client credit books

• Build Strong working knowledge of Muckrack

• Assist and volunteer for in-person events, regardless of division, whenever help is needed

• Maintain PWC standards of professionalism and courtesy

Qualifications:

• Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, PR, or Communications preferred

• Open to all Candidates

• *Must be located in the NYC tri-state area and available to come into the office in-person

Please forward all resumes to pwc@paulwilmot.com, subject line Fashion PR Intern.

About Paul Wilmot Communications:



Paul Wilmot Communications was established in 1997 in New York City. Over the course of the last 20 years, the agency has produced a significant public relations track record drawing from the highest profile fashion houses, prestige beauty and wellness brands, global consumer brands, retailers, and luxury lifestyle clientele. By cross-promoting within our divisions, PWC offers our clients access to new markets, thought leadership and increased visibility.



Paul Wilmot is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer. M/F/D/V.