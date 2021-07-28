- Publish date:
R13 Is Seeking A Fall '21 Public Relations Intern In New York, NY
R13 is an elevated denim-driven brand, debuted in the Fall of 2009 in NYC. Its unique and subtle design details are heavily influenced by authentic American traditions and history.
TITLE: R13 PUBLIC RELATIONS INTERN
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Manage editorial and VIP sample requests via Fashion GPS
- Maintain the upkeep of the showroom and sample closets
- Assist in preparing for all VIP fittings and store appointments
- Assist with seasonal gifting and seeding of relevant product
- Maintain the press contacts database
- Support on seasonal press days
- Support with seasonal lookbook shoots and campaigns
- Assist and support the PR team to meet targets set for editorial coverage
Recommended Articles
REQUIREMENTS:
- Available 3-4 days a week
- Prior Fashion PR or Editorial experience
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Excellent organizational and time management skills
- Good teamwork skills
- Drive, competence, and willingness to learn
- Ability to use initiative
To Apply: Please send your resume to KCARACCIOLO@R13.COM, subject line: PR Internship.