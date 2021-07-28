Sponsored Story
Publish date:

R13 Is Seeking A Fall '21 Public Relations Intern In New York, NY

R13 is an elevated denim-driven brand, debuted in the Fall of 2009 in NYC. Its unique and subtle design details are heavily influenced by authentic American traditions and history.
Author:
r13

TITLE: R13 PUBLIC RELATIONS INTERN

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Manage editorial and VIP sample requests via Fashion GPS
  • Maintain the upkeep of the showroom and sample closets
  • Assist in preparing for all VIP fittings and store appointments
  • Assist with seasonal gifting and seeding of relevant product
  • Maintain the press contacts database
  • Support on seasonal press days
  • Support with seasonal lookbook shoots and campaigns
  • Assist and support the PR team to meet targets set for editorial coverage

Recommended Articles

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Available 3-4 days a week
  • Prior Fashion PR or Editorial experience
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Excellent organizational and time management skills
  • Good teamwork skills
  • Drive, competence, and willingness to learn
  • Ability to use initiative

To Apply: Please send your resume to KCARACCIOLO@R13.COM, subject line: PR Internship.

Related Stories

200829R13BTSFilm 76
Sponsored Story

R13 Is Seeking Spring / Summer '21 PR Interns In New York, NY

Ready-To-Wear brand, R13 is seeking PR interns. Daily stipend is provided.

r13
Careers

R13 Denim Is Seeking A Press Intern In New York, NY

36 r13
Careers

R13 is seeking SS '20 PR interns to start ASAP in NYC

R13 is currently seeking PR interns for the SS '20 semester who can begin ASAP (looking to hire immediately)!

Screen Shot 2018-02-26 at 3.00.23 PM
Careers

CRISTIANO MAGNI PUBLIC RELATIONS IS SEEKING A Sample Coordinator and Social Media Intern IN NEW YORK, NY

Cristiano Magni Public Relations, premier boutique agency specializing in European Fashion, is looking for a dedicated sample coordinator and social media intern who is very focused, detail-oriented and organized.