retrofête I Hiring A Wholesale Sales Assistant In New York, NY

retrofête, a contemporary women's brand, is looking for a Wholesale Sales Assistant. We are looking for someone who will thrive in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial and collaborative environment. This is an amazing opportunity for someone who is looking for a multi-faceted role with growth potential.

Responsibilities

· Assisting the Sales Manager with day to day tasks

· Weekly reporting on selling, ats, inventory maintenance

· Monthly reporting to analyze division performance and game plan

· Support all aspects of selling and relationships for specialty and major accounts

· Order entry and warehouse communication for all orders

· Handle RA/RTV submission and communication with logistics team

· Prepping and overseeing market preparations every season

Experience and desired qualifications

· Bachelor’s Degree preferred

· 1+ years of relevant sales experience in the contemporary world

· Excellent communication and organizational skills, extremely detail-oriented, team-oriented, outgoing

· Willingness to travel



To Apply: Please send your resume to melissa@mintshowroom.com, subject line Wholesale Sales Assistant.