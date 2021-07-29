Sponsored Story
retrofête I Hiring A Wholesale Sales Assistant In New York, NY

retrofête, a contemporary women's brand, is looking for a Wholesale Sales Assistant.
retrofête, a contemporary women's brand, is looking for a Wholesale Sales Assistant. We are looking for someone who will thrive in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial and collaborative environment. This is an amazing opportunity for someone who is looking for a multi-faceted role with growth potential.

Responsibilities

· Assisting the Sales Manager with day to day tasks
· Weekly reporting on selling, ats, inventory maintenance
· Monthly reporting to analyze division performance and game plan
· Support all aspects of selling and relationships for specialty and major accounts
· Order entry and warehouse communication for all orders
· Handle RA/RTV submission and communication with logistics team
· Prepping and overseeing market preparations every season

Experience and desired qualifications

· Bachelor’s Degree preferred
· 1+ years of relevant sales experience in the contemporary world
· Excellent communication and organizational skills, extremely detail-oriented, team-oriented, outgoing
· Willingness to travel 

To Apply: Please send your resume to melissa@mintshowroom.com, subject line Wholesale Sales Assistant.

