Great Outfits in Fashion History: Rihanna in Sexy, Body-con Chanel

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

In her decade-plus as a famous person, Rihanna has made no sartorial misses. None. I don't care if you don't think a look from the late aughts aged well: It was perfect for the era and that means it is still perfect. Most of her looks, though, stand up to the test of time, like the outfit she wore to the Chanel Spring 2010 runway — you know, the one with the stacks of hay and an iconic Lily Allen performance? Rihanna nearly stole the whole show from the front row with her style choice: a white bustier layered with a tweed pencil skirt from Chanel's Pre-Fall 2009 collection. It's downright sexy, which is not an adjective I'd often use to describe Chanel!

It's the accessories, though, that really make the look. There's the requisite Chanel pieces: a muff purse from the Pre-Fall 2009 collection, piles and piles and piles of Chanel necklaces, matching oversized rings. Add in the pointed-toe black patent pumps and black sunglasses, and you have a Lewk.

Even without unlimited access to Chanel's accessory arsenal, you can copy Rihanna's look by piling on some pearls. Shop Rih-inspired picks below:

