RK Communications Is Hiring an Account Coordinator In New York, NY

RK Communications is actively seeking an entrepreneurial account coordinator for its TriBeCa headquarters.

RK Communications is actively seeking an entrepreneurial account coordinator for its TriBeCa headquarters. The ideal candidate will report in to the senior account team and handle day-to-day account tasks across the company New York roster of brands. An enthusiasm for collaboration is a must .

An individual in this role must have 1-3 years’ relevant work experience in marketing, fashion communications or PR with the ability to support multiple client accounts, work well across disciplines and departments and have a strong understanding of the cultural landscape outside of fashion.

The position is based in New York and will be reporting in to the office five days a week.

Strong time management skills and a positive attitude

A team player able to balance multiple managers and set expectations on a weekly, monthly and annual basis

Interest in developing relationships across media, social and entertainment

An excitement for collaboration and interest in developing campaigns that appeal to a dynamic consumer public

Proven ability to work across multiple clients and meet deadlines

Strong written skills to effectively pitch fashion brands for at-once opportunities

Existing media and social relationships a plis

Experience supporting on fashion events and/or production a plus

Proficiency in SEO and Google analytics a plus

Experience managing budgets a plus

PC or Mac computer proficiency

MUST HAVE AT LEAST 1-3 YEARS PAID EXPERIENCE FASHION AGENCY OR IN-HOUSE (internship-only experience will not be considered)

To Apply: Please send you resume to info@rkcommunications.us, subject line Account Coordinator.

Why RK Communications

At RK Communications, our superpower is communications. We go beyond standard communications tactics—consistently paving the way for the next generation of marketing.

Our experienced team dives deep to equip our partners with data-backed solutions, garnered from conducting an optimal cadence of campaign reporting to strategy-mapping through each stage of growth—ultimately sparking brand engagement and meeting KPIs.

With every tactics, we consider: Will this strategy make audiences feel, share, investigate, click, buy? Through each partnership, we’re proving: Our data-driven approach drives action.

RK c- works with brands like Holiday the Label, Wolf Circus, Mr. Larkin, Still Here, CLE Cosmetics and EPHEMERA, among many others.