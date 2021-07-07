RK Communications Is Hiring An Account Executive In Los Angeles

At RK Communications, our superpower is communications. We go beyond standard communications tactics—consistently paving the way for the next generation of public relations.

RK Communications is actively seeking an entrepreneurial account executive for its West Hollywood office. The ideal candidate will report in to the senior account team and oversee day-to-day VIP, entertainment media and influencer relations across a selection of clients. An enthusiasm for collaboration is a must .

An individual in this role must have 2-4 years’ relevant work experience in talent management, fashion communications/marketing or PR with the ability to manage multiple client accounts, delegate to junior team members and strong understanding of the social and entertainment landscape.

The position is based in Los Angeles with option of hybrid remote work.

Ability to handle multiple clients, and manage expectations on a weekly, monthly and annual basis, successfully

Relationships across entertainment and social media

An excitement for social media-friendly brands, experience working with indie labels a plus

Proven ability to dress talent, particularly top tier faces within tv/film, modeling, activism, social and music, etc.

Knowledge of the entertainment and west coast media landscape is a major plus

Interest in being a leader and providing mentorship to entry-level teammates a plus

Strong written skills to effectively pitch fashion brands for at-once opportunities

Experience working on fashion events and/or production a plus

Proficiency in SEO and Google analytics a plus

Experience managing budgets a plus

PC or Mac computer proficiency

MUST HAVE AT LEAST 2-4 YEARS PAID EXPERIENCE FASHION AGENCY OR IN-HOUSE (internship-only experience will not be considered)

To Apply: Please send your resume to info@rkcommunications.us, subject line Account Executive.

Why RK Communications

Our experienced team dives deep to equip our partners with data-backed solutions, garnered from conducting an optimal cadence of campaign reporting to strategy-mapping through each stage of growth—ultimately sparking brand engagement and meeting KPIs.

With every tactics, we consider: Will this strategy make audiences feel, share, investigate, click, buy? Through each partnership, we’re proving: Our data-driven approach drives action.

RK c- works with brands like Holiday the Label, Brixton, Double Rainbouu, Still Here, SIEDRES and EPHEMERA, among many others.