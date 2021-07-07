RK Communications Is Hiring An Account Executive In Los Angeles
RK Communications is actively seeking an entrepreneurial account executive for its West Hollywood office. The ideal candidate will report in to the senior account team and oversee day-to-day VIP, entertainment media and influencer relations across a selection of clients. An enthusiasm for collaboration is a must.
An individual in this role must have 2-4 years’ relevant work experience in talent management, fashion communications/marketing or PR with the ability to manage multiple client accounts, delegate to junior team members and strong understanding of the social and entertainment landscape.
The position is based in Los Angeles with option of hybrid remote work.
- Ability to handle multiple clients, and manage expectations on a weekly, monthly and annual basis, successfully
- Relationships across entertainment and social media
- An excitement for social media-friendly brands, experience working with indie labels a plus
- Proven ability to dress talent, particularly top tier faces within tv/film, modeling, activism, social and music, etc.
- Knowledge of the entertainment and west coast media landscape is a major plus
- Interest in being a leader and providing mentorship to entry-level teammates a plus
- Strong written skills to effectively pitch fashion brands for at-once opportunities
- Experience working on fashion events and/or production a plus
- Proficiency in SEO and Google analytics a plus
- Experience managing budgets a plus
- PC or Mac computer proficiency
- MUST HAVE AT LEAST 2-4 YEARS PAID EXPERIENCE FASHION AGENCY OR IN-HOUSE (internship-only experience will not be considered)
To Apply: Please send your resume to info@rkcommunications.us, subject line Account Executive.
Why RK Communications
At RK Communications, our superpower is communications. We go beyond standard communications tactics—consistently paving the way for the next generation of public relations.
Our experienced team dives deep to equip our partners with data-backed solutions, garnered from conducting an optimal cadence of campaign reporting to strategy-mapping through each stage of growth—ultimately sparking brand engagement and meeting KPIs.
With every tactics, we consider: Will this strategy make audiences feel, share, investigate, click, buy? Through each partnership, we’re proving: Our data-driven approach drives action.
RK c- works with brands like Holiday the Label, Brixton, Double Rainbouu, Still Here, SIEDRES and EPHEMERA, among many others.