Publish date:

Must Read: Sephora Releases DEI Progress Report, AZ Factory to Close PFW

Plus, Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl Sunset makeup collection for Revlon just launched.
Author:
sephora-diversity-report

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Sephora releases DEI progress report
Sephora released a progress report on its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts on Wednesday. According to the document, the beauty retailer has grown Black leadership across its stores, distribution centers and corporate offices from 6% to 9%, and Black-owned brands now comprise 15% of its total social and digital content (up from 11% in June 2020). Sephora also revealed that it's on track to more than double its assortment of Black-owned brands by the end of 2021. {Fashionista inbox} 

AZ Factory to close PFW 
AZ Factory will close Paris Fashion Week this October with a special tribute show in honor of Alber Elbaz, the brand announced. The show, entitled "Love Brings Love" will celebrate the label's late founder's creative vision and his extraordinary love for fashion community. {Fashionista inbox} 

Recommended Articles

Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl Sunset makeup collection just launched 
The limited-edition Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Sunset Collection launched Wednesday on StockX, with only 450 sets available. Allure broke down the collection, which includes four items that are sold as a set for $40: a 10-pan eye and face palette, full-volume falsies, shimmery lip gloss, and a chic makeup bag to carry it all. {Allure

Social media is reshaping physical retail in China
For Business of FashionZoe Suen reports on how social media is changing physical retail in China, looking at Shanghai's Wukang Road, a retailer-stacked street that attracts a lot of social media attention thanks to the swarms of photo-ready influencers who flock there on any given weekend. "Shoppers want photogenic stores that serve as backdrops for user generated content that in turn drives traffic and helps brands build KOL networks," Suen writes. "But a shopping space that centers on experience also hinges on newness, something not every brand is equipped to provide." {Business of Fashion

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.

Related Stories

rina-sawayama
News

Must Read: Pop Stars Are Leaning Into 'Fantasy Fashion', 'Cruella'-Inspired Fashion Line Sparks Controversy

Plus, AZ Factory introduces designs created by Alber Elbaz before his passing.

Christin Siriano Collection 37 Runway Audience
News

Must Read: The Chaos of NYFW Fall 2021, 'Elle' Celebrates Black Tastemakers in Beauty

Plus, Sephora partners with Brother Vellies.

meghan-thee-stallion-si-2021-1
News

Must Read: Megan Thee Stallion, Leyna Bloom and Naomi Osaka cover 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Issue, Chanel to show Métiers d'Art in Paris

Plus, The Power of Plus kicks off relaunch with new campaign.

sephora-racial-bias-study
News

Must Read: Sephora Releases Study on Racial Bias, Extremism Has Gone Mainstream Thanks To Insurrection Merch

Plus, the dangerous plot to get conspiracy theories into our news feeds via influencers.