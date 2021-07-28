Must Read: Sephora Releases DEI Progress Report, AZ Factory to Close PFW

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Sephora releases DEI progress report

Sephora released a progress report on its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts on Wednesday. According to the document, the beauty retailer has grown Black leadership across its stores, distribution centers and corporate offices from 6% to 9%, and Black-owned brands now comprise 15% of its total social and digital content (up from 11% in June 2020). Sephora also revealed that it's on track to more than double its assortment of Black-owned brands by the end of 2021. {Fashionista inbox}

AZ Factory to close PFW

AZ Factory will close Paris Fashion Week this October with a special tribute show in honor of Alber Elbaz, the brand announced. The show, entitled "Love Brings Love" will celebrate the label's late founder's creative vision and his extraordinary love for fashion community. {Fashionista inbox}

Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl Sunset makeup collection just launched

The limited-edition Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Sunset Collection launched Wednesday on StockX, with only 450 sets available. Allure broke down the collection, which includes four items that are sold as a set for $40: a 10-pan eye and face palette, full-volume falsies, shimmery lip gloss, and a chic makeup bag to carry it all. {Allure}

Social media is reshaping physical retail in China

For Business of Fashion, Zoe Suen reports on how social media is changing physical retail in China, looking at Shanghai's Wukang Road, a retailer-stacked street that attracts a lot of social media attention thanks to the swarms of photo-ready influencers who flock there on any given weekend. "Shoppers want photogenic stores that serve as backdrops for user generated content that in turn drives traffic and helps brands build KOL networks," Suen writes. "But a shopping space that centers on experience also hinges on newness, something not every brand is equipped to provide." {Business of Fashion}

