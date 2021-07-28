Great Outfits in Fashion History: Sharon Stone Bringing High-Low Dressing to the Red Carpet

Photo: Mychal Watts/WireImage

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Mixing high-end labels with pieces you can easily (and relatively affordably) buy at a mall or online is a pretty common narrative in celebrity dressing nowadays. But that wasn't always the case. Sharon Stone was early on this train — though, the first time it happened, it was by accident.

Famously, the actor mixed designer separates with the Gap on the red carpet on two occasions in the mid-'90s: first at the 1996 Oscars, then again at the 1998 ceremony. Last year, when she was a guest on Naomi Campbell's "No Filter With Naomi," Stone told the story of how a delivery disaster threw a wrench in her sartorial plans (custom Vera Wang!) for the former, resulting in her pairing a Valentino skirt and an Armani tuxedo jacket with a Gap turtleneck from her own closet, thanks to an assist from "Basic Instinct" costume designer Ellen Mirojnick. It was clearly a hit, because two years later, Stone revisited that approach for the Oscars again, wearing an elegant evening skirt by Vera Wang with a crisp white button-down from the Gap.

A lot of the magic is in the styling of the shirt: The cuffs are rolled up, the buttons are mostly undone, the shirt is tucked into the high waistline to create a deep V neckline, the collar is flipped up. Accessories are limited to a sparkly, stacked diamond bracelet on one wrist; the makeup consists of a slight smokey eye and a bold red lip. Altogether, the 1998 look conveys an aspirational, easy elegance that makes one wonder, "What can't I do with that white blouse in my closet?"

