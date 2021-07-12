SHO+CO Is Seeking Summer + Fall '21 Fashion PR Interns In Los Angeles

SHO+CO is a fashion, lifestyle, and entertainment agency specializing in connecting consumer and luxury brands with Hollywood and the entertainment industry and influencers through a variety of specialized services.

SHO+CO is a fashion, lifestyle, and entertainment agency specializing in connecting consumer and luxury brands with Hollywood and the entertainment industry and influencers through a variety of specialized services. With offices in Los Angeles and in New York, we work with celebrity stylists for gifting, red carpet events, and press tours. Our internship program provides safe hands on exposure to the fashion industry and creates a strong foundation for professional successes. We are currently looking for interns for our summer program.

Sho+Co seeks Fashion PR Interns for the Summer + Fall 2021 term. Our interns are strategic thinkers, creative, collaborative and detail-oriented professionals. This internship is best suited for candidates with an interest in fashion, public relations, the entertainment industry, influencer marketing, communications, and marketing. No previous direct experience is required!

Requirements:

● Demonstrates ownership for specific projects without supervision.

● Excellent time management skills and the ability to multitask. This job requires the ability to handle and prioritize multiple projects and to adjust to changes in timelines, deadlines and project goals.

● Strong communication skills - both verbal and written.

● Foster respect and collaboration within the team as well as clients.

● Ability to provide counsel and guidance around crisis and issues.

● Ability to juggle multiple projects/issues seamlessly.

● Must be able to commit to two full work days a week (10am-6pm)

Responsibilities to Sho+Co:

● Assist with sample trafficking, shipments and inventory management (knowledge of FashionGPS is a bonus)

● Maintain merchandising standards and ensure stockroom is well organized.

● Update and maintain calendar of industry events and media lists.

● Provide administrative and organizational support.

● Conduct research

● Participate in brainstorming sessions on-trend fashion & media ideas for pitching.

● Aid in influencer + VIP mailings.

● Contribute fashion/lifestyle relevant blog articles.

● Light blogging/social media work.

A lack of qualifications aren’t necessarily a barrier to employment if you can demonstrate strong interpersonal, writing and project management skills, a creative flair and an interest in the media.

This opportunity is unpaid but we do offer school credit (if applicable).

Please send resume, start date, and availability to hello@shoandco.com.