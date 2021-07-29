Naturally Sweeten Your Summer Wardrobe With Honey
Publish date:

Naturally Sweeten Your Summer Wardrobe With Honey

Meet your new favorite shade of yellow.
Author:

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

Meet your new favorite shade of yellow.

From freshly-churned butter to electric lemon, yellow has become quite a popular trend over the past few seasons, both on the runway and in street style. This summer, though, one less energized but still optimistic shade has emerged as the go-to color: honey.

Under the sunshine, this golden-meets-butterscotch hue looks like a glowing neutral. And though not as flashy as bright orange or as rich as chocolate brown, honey is just as sweet — especially when worn in bikini or mini dress form. 

Ahead, we've pulled together over a dozen honey-colored pieces, from waffle-knit shorts and floral-printed blouses to handbags and playful swimwear, that are guaranteed to become your favorite summer staples. 

ascenso set
not just pajama
lizzie fortunato earrings
19
Gallery
19 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Recommended Articles

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.

Related Stories

Chocolate brown market.001
Shopping

Your Summer Wardrobe Is Craving Chocolate Brown

Meet your new unexpected warm-weather favorite.

versace-terry-cloth
Shopping

21 Sun-Ready Terry Cloth Pieces to Add to Your Summer Wardrobe

The cushy material will remind you of simpler times.

shop-halter-tops
Shopping

19 Halter Tops That'll Make You Feel Like a Cooler Version of Your Early 2000s Self

From casual ribbed styles to dressed-up silk options.

swim-trends-summer-2021
Style

The Biggest Swim Trends for Summer, According to Designers

Everything you need to know to prepare for a Hot Girl Summer.