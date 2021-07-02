Forget Fireworks: These Outfits Will Light Up Your Long Weekend

Forget Fireworks: These Outfits Will Light Up Your Long Weekend

No matter what your plans are.
Author:
Publish date:

Photo: Imaxtree

No matter what your plans are.

Ahead of July 4th, we've thought up five ensembles you'll want to wear while enjoying the warm-weather bliss of a long summer weekend, whether you plan on grilling with pals at a backyard pool party or watching fireworks from your Instagram feed. We've got the perfect non-basic, Americana-inspired outfit for you. Shop the full looks below and please stay safe out there!

The Check-Me-Out Pool Party Look 

bbq outfit 1.001
gimaguas necklace
IMG_4119
onia swim
8
Gallery
8 Images

The Gone Sailing Look 

bbq outfit 2.001
pearl studs mateo
recreational habits dress
selkie dress
7
Gallery
7 Images

The Trippy Barbie Look 

bbq outfit 3.001
bea earrings
cincin bikini
salt and sunscreen swim
8
Gallery
8 Images

The Sweet Escape Look 

bbq outfit 4.001
paco rabbanne bag
loewe scarf
large_khaite-print-indira-silk-bra-top
8
Gallery
8 Images

The Fun Girl Summer Look 

bbq outfit 5.001
large_tol-eyewear-pink-sunglass-resin-chain
ookioh
saint somebody swim
7
Gallery
7 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

dressed-up-pool-party
Shopping

5 Dressed-Up Looks to Wear for a Long, Socially-Distant Summer Weekend

Swimsuit-and-Bermuda short pairings ahead.

ldw-outfits-2020-promo
Shopping

These Outfits Will Help You Kiss Summer Goodbye in the Chicest Way Possible

No matter what your Labor Day Weekend plans entail.

swim-trends-summer-2021
Style

The Biggest Swim Trends for Summer, According to Designers

Everything you need to know to prepare for a Hot Girl Summer.

pyer-moss-spring-2020
Shopping

100+ Black-Owned Fashion Brands to Know

We will continue to update this list as new brands emerge and come to our attention.