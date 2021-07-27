Publish date:

17 Linen Dresses and Shirts That'll Get You Through the Rest of Summer

For when you gotta stay — and look — cool.

Lea Naumann wearing Dior linen fabric two piece, yellow Taillee Paris bag and yellow vintage Cowboy boots on April 01, 2021

When it comes to getting dressed, the dog days of summer call for one thing, and one thing only: breathable fabric. We want to take advantage of the long days, the relaxed schedules and the feeling of freedom that comes with the season — we can't have our clothes holding us back. That's why linen dresses and shirts have been and will remain a mainstay in our summer closets. The fabric is elegant, but versatile; it's timeless, but can easily translate onto more on-trend silhouettes, or whatever style you're currently into. More importantly, though, it'll keep you cool all day and well into the night. 

Make sure your wardrobe's ready for the remainder of summer with the linen dresses and separates in the gallery, below.

Selfi Avocado Oval Sleeve Romper Folklore
Holiday the Label Maldives Dress
Hosbjerg Camille Shirt Lisa Says Gah
17
Gallery
17 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

