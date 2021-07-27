17 Linen Dresses and Shirts That'll Get You Through the Rest of Summer

Photo: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

When it comes to getting dressed, the dog days of summer call for one thing, and one thing only: breathable fabric. We want to take advantage of the long days, the relaxed schedules and the feeling of freedom that comes with the season — we can't have our clothes holding us back. That's why linen dresses and shirts have been and will remain a mainstay in our summer closets. The fabric is elegant, but versatile; it's timeless, but can easily translate onto more on-trend silhouettes, or whatever style you're currently into. More importantly, though, it'll keep you cool all day and well into the night.

Make sure your wardrobe's ready for the remainder of summer with the linen dresses and separates in the gallery, below.

