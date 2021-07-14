Literally Clog Your Instagram Feed This Summer

Photo: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Though typically pinned to our fall moodboards, clogs are the stepped-up slippers that our summer closets have been craving. Knowing this, designers have paid close attention to the clunky wooden heels this season, thinking up punchy patterned and boldly colored options that fit in with our cheery warm-weather aesthetics. From sweet gingham sandals to go-with-everything brown suede slip-ons and from cheetah-printed mules to floral embroidered wedges, there's bound to be more than one clog style for you.

The good news about purchasing clogs now is that your new footwear friends will stay close well into fall. The wooden-soled slippers were one of the most popular shoe styles on the Fall 2021 runways. And while it'll be easier to transition with the close-toed options, a fun sock will help keep any uncovered toes warm.

Ahead, shop our roundup of summer-friendly and smile-inducing clogs.

