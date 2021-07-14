Great Outfits in Fashion History: Sigourney Weaver in a Timeless Black Gown

It calls to mind a handful of key looks from recent Fendi, Dior, LaQuan Smith and Mugler runways.

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Cannes fashion is back, baby! Historically, the French film festival has been a place where celebrities bring their sartorial A-game, consistently doling out excellent (and memorable) day and nighttime looks that end up on best-dressed lists, Pinterest boards and inspiration pages alike. Even when you look back on what people wore to the event decades ago, the style can often feel pretty timeless — and you can draw comparisons to the modern-day runway.

The Sigourney Weaver look above is a great example of this. It's from 1998, but it calls to mind a handful of recent designer collections: Fendi Haute Couture, Christian Dior, LaQuan Smith and Mugler, to cite a few. The halter-neck gown features an overlapping sheer black fabric that strategically reveals some skin and creates a geometric pattern across the bodice. There's no need for extra embellishment, so the actor stuck with a simple pair of gold earrings and an orange-red lip.

