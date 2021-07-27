Must Read: StockX Is Getting Into Beauty, Marc Jacobs Has a New Perfume

Photo: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

StockX is getting into beauty

After finding success with sneakers using its hype-driven scarcity model, StockX is turning its attention to beauty: The resale marketplace is teaming up with Revlon to sell limited-edition lip gloss, eyeshadow palettes and other products. The platform's first beauty drop, a Revlon collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, will hit the marketplace with only 450 sets. {Business of Fashion}

Marc Jacobs has a new perfume

InStyle's Beauty Director Maya Allen caught up with Marc Jacobs ahead of the release of his new fragrance. During their chat, the designer shared the story behind Perfect Intense, why makeup and fashion don't have a gender and what he's the most grateful for these days. "When I started to experience cancel culture on Instagram, I wanted to encourage everyone to be grateful, not hateful," Jacobs told InStyle. "Come to me with your gratitude. Don't come to me with all that other nonsense." {InStyle}

The rich history of cornrows

The latest installment of Byrdie's Crowned series explores the rich history of cornrows, which date back to 3000 B.C. Aimee Simeon takes us through hundreds of years of the hairstyle, noting that in the early 1500s the braids were used as a communication medium amongst various African societies that were later forced to migrate to the Americas as slaves. Simeon also touches on the appropriation of cornrows and the implementation of legislation, like The Crown Act, which ensures that Black people cannot be discriminated against based on their natural hair texture and style —including cornrows. {Byrdie}

