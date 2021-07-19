STONE AND STRAND Is Hiring A Brand, PR & Partnerships Manager In New York, NY

STONE AND STRAND is a fast growing, women-led online fine jewelry brand of the contemporary customer. We are a young and ambitious company looking to reinvent a stale, conservative (but massive) industry. Style comes first -- but just because we’ve got expensive taste, doesn't mean we have to make expensive jewelry. Ethically sourced and conflict-free, we produce our in-house offering at the same places Fifth Avenue brands do, but crazy mark-ups aren’t really our thing. So you can always expect the most on-point pieces at prices and quality you can’t justify.

Brand, PR & Partnerships Manager

STONE AND STRAND is seeking an energetic, innovative, results driven Brand, PR & Events Manager who is excited to lead and execute our brand and events strategy. The position, reporting directly to the VP of Marketing and Branding, will be in charge of increasing the visibility of the brand by developing in person events and collaborations from start to finish in tandem with tracking and analyzing results to ensure that with every partnership, we are working to make the biggest impact. The ideal candidate has an innate sense of “brand” and what makes customers fall in love with brands, while being marketing savvy with a results driven mindset.

Responsibilities and Duties:

● Responsible for end to end organization of all in person events such as trunk shows, pop ups and activations from strategy, location reach out and pre-planning and coordination to day of on site execution

● Develop and lead brand, influencer and partnerships strategy from concept to execution

● Proactively reach out and secure partnerships and collaborations

● Identify major storylines and pitch for coverage

● Create frameworks and processes for measuring performance after every event, campaign, activation and partnership

● Track and increase traffic and engagement through partnerships, influencers and PR

● Manage and develop relationships with creatives, brand partners, influencers and celebrities

● Own what is “on-brand” to ensure we are staying true to this across all marketing efforts

● Have an understanding of current brand and marketing industry news

Minimum Qualifications and Skills:

● 1-2 years minimum professional experience in brand team or in house PR and events team

● Proven track record of event coordination and execution

● Superb customer facing communication skills

● Analytical and ROI driven thinker who can think critically and strategically on where and how to spend budget for the most impactful return

● Big picture thinker who can conceptualize ideas with potential for virality and reach while still staying true to brand identity

● Deep understanding for “brand”

● Excellent verbal and written communication skills

● Outstanding project management skills

● Well organized with great time management and prioritization skills

● Excellent relationship building skills and networking ability

● Must be based in NYC and readily available for weekend work and travel

To apply, please email a cover letter and your resume to melissa@stoneandstrand.com