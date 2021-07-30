STONE AND STRAND Is Hiring A Part-Time ECommerce Website Coordinator In New York, NY

STONE AND STRAND is a fast growing, women-led online fine jewelry brand of the contemporary customer. We are a young and ambitious company looking to reinvent a stale, conservative (but massive) industry. Style comes first -- but just because we’ve got expensive taste, doesn't mean we have to make expensive jewelry. Ethically sourced and conflict-free, we produce our in-house offering at the same places Fifth Avenue brands do, but crazy mark-ups aren’t really our thing. So you can always expect the most on-point pieces at prices and quality you can’t justify.

Part Time Ecommerce Website Coordinator

STONE AND STRAND is seeking an organized and energetic part time ecommerce website coordinator who is highly detail oriented and excited to learn and grow. You will gain visibility into our marketing department, supporting the team in various ways, specifically with website uploads and maintenance. This position is an excellent opportunity to expand your skills in a collaborative and fast-paced work environment. The ideal candidate is working towards or has a degree in marketing, ecommerce, or a related degree, and has prior internship experience in ecommerce or marketing.

Responsibilities and Duties:



● Organization of product uploads (including product information, product imagery selection, pricing and stock)

● Execute new product uploads to website

● Crop and upload additional imagery to website where necessary

● Update product collections and landing pages on website

● Check through and resolve any website issues (bugs, errors and missing information)

● Update website banners

● Update featured collection pages

● General website maintenance and organization

● Assist on any larger marketing projects where necessary

Minimum Qualifications and Skills:



● Currently in school or recent graduate in marketing, ecommerce, or a related degree with internship or entry level experience in ecommerce or marketing

● Strong desire to learn and grow

● Outstanding organizational skills

● Excellent verbal and written communication skills

● Highly skilled at project management

● Exceptional level of attention to detail

● Energetic and highly motivated

● Proficiency with Photoshop

● Knowledge of Shopify is a plus

● Knowledge of Quickbooks Commerce is a plus

● Knowledge of Asana is a plus

● Must be based in NYC and available 2-3 days per week



To apply, please email a cover letter and your resume to melissa@stoneandstrand.com