STONE AND STRAND Is Hiring An Operations Manager In New York, NY

STONE AND STRAND is looking for an Operations manager to oversee our daily order fulfillment operations as well and manage our handling of inventory.

STONE AND STRAND is a fast-moving company obsessed with delivering the best possible customer experience, and this role is absolutely central to our success. The role offers significant career development opportunities within a rapidly expanding company, and we are looking for someone who is able to lead our fulfillment team with a positive attitude and goal oriented encouragement.

The ideal candidate will be a reliable and proactive team leader with strong communication skills.

Responsibilities and Duties

● Manage order fulfillment team

● Set & motivate team on daily shipping goals

● Identify process improvements

● Monitor team KPIs for team effectiveness

● Oversee office management and administrative tasks

● Create staffing schedules according to forecasts

● Manage inventory stock takes to ensure accuracy of stock

● Coordinate transfer of inventory across different store and warehouse locations

● Ensure our inventory is organized and that counts are accurate at all times

Qualifications and Skills

● Able to work at a fast pace and problem solve

● Attention to detail

● Strong communication skills

● Highly organized with excellent time management skills

● Positive attitude

● Eagerness to learn

● Comfortable in leadership positions

● Proficient in learning new computer programs / technology

Requirements

● In office position

● Previous management experience preferred

● Experience in either retail or warehouse operations

● Customer service experience not required but preferred

● US Work Authorization

To Apply: Please send your resume to callie@stoneandstrand.com, subject line Operations Manager.