STONE AND STRAND Is Hiring An Operations Manager In New York, NY
STONE AND STRAND is a fast-moving company obsessed with delivering the best possible customer experience, and this role is absolutely central to our success. The role offers significant career development opportunities within a rapidly expanding company, and we are looking for someone who is able to lead our fulfillment team with a positive attitude and goal oriented encouragement.
The ideal candidate will be a reliable and proactive team leader with strong communication skills.
Responsibilities and Duties
● Manage order fulfillment team
● Set & motivate team on daily shipping goals
● Identify process improvements
● Monitor team KPIs for team effectiveness
● Oversee office management and administrative tasks
● Create staffing schedules according to forecasts
● Manage inventory stock takes to ensure accuracy of stock
● Coordinate transfer of inventory across different store and warehouse locations
● Ensure our inventory is organized and that counts are accurate at all times
Qualifications and Skills
● Able to work at a fast pace and problem solve
● Attention to detail
● Strong communication skills
● Highly organized with excellent time management skills
● Positive attitude
● Eagerness to learn
● Comfortable in leadership positions
● Proficient in learning new computer programs / technology
Requirements
● In office position
● Previous management experience preferred
● Experience in either retail or warehouse operations
● Customer service experience not required but preferred
● US Work Authorization
To Apply: Please send your resume to callie@stoneandstrand.com, subject line Operations Manager.