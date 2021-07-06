Susan Alexandra Is Hiring A NY Retail Manager / Retail Planner

Susan Alexandra, New York’s most joyful handmade accessories brand is looking for a talented Retail Manager and Planner to join our dynamic team for the opening of our very first brick-and-mortar location downtown this Summer!

Susan Alexandra, New York’s most joyful handmade accessories brand is looking for a talented Retail Manager and Planner to join our dynamic team for the opening of our very first brick-and-mortar location downtown this Summer! This exciting new space will be a one-of-a-kind visual store experience, showcasing our stunning handmade product, newest releases, store exclusive pieces and curated multibrand products. The Susan Alexandra Store will also be a community hub for downtown NYC, hosting exciting brand and cultural events.

We are seeking someone with extensive retail background, ready to take ownership of this exciting new project for the brand and design a full-suite retail strategy in partnership with Owner.

This position will include Store Opening Project Management, Retail Planning, Merchandising, Budgeting and Buying as well as Instore Operations and People Management. The ideal candidate for this position has experience in all of these fields and a passion for creating retail systems and seeing them through. This position will have the assistance and resources of the entire corporate team and Owner to create the ultimate Susan Alexandra in-person experience.

● Project Manage all aspects of Store Buildout and Store Opening-includes creating vendor bible, managing timelines for completion with contractors and artisans, liaising with contractors and vendors with assistance from Director of Operations

● Manage all deliverable related to collaboration and brand sponsorships for store during buildout and through opening.

● Create Visual Merchandising and Sales Floor Layout Strategy to integrate into buildout. Work with Owner on store setup and flow, and assist in sourcing store fixtures

● Source (in conjunction with Owner and Director of Production) and integrate wholesale multi brand items for sale in store

● Work with Director of Operations to open accounts for instore multi brand vendors, maintain relationships, accounting and ordering on a monthly basis

● Manage Instore Expenses alongside Director of Operations

● Buying and Merchandising for Store Opening and all future seasons

● Monitor Inventory Levels on a weekly basis, provide feedback and adjust buy accordingly, utilizing assistance from Director of Production

● Report sales trends and sales metrics to corporate team weekly

● Work closely with Owner, Director of Operations and Director of Marketing and Digital Strategy to learn all aspects of the current web and wholesale business through reporting and internal data. Synthesize data to utilize for store sales forecasting.

● Create Full-Year Retail Strategy and Budget in collaboration with Owner based off of current sales trends and knowledge of the marketplace and manage action plans to achieve retail budget.

● Hiring and Training of Store Team members

● Work alongside Director of Operations to provide and maintain all Human Resources and OSHA needs for store and store team members

● Manage and grow store team, coach and develop team members. Drive Sales through team sales strategies and incentives and oversee yearly reviews

● Create and implement brand-specific Selling Ceremony, Product Knowledge, Clientelling Directive and Visual Standards and Policies for instore. Uphold all created policies in store.

● Oversee all Visual Merchandising in store with collaboration from Owner. Plan and execute monthly store flips, weekly hot-table changeouts and daily visual standards upkeep.

● Create instore daily task lists and EOD email template. Uphold and implement with staff.

● Oversee all stock management with accuracy including executing monthly and yearly inventory counts

● Ensure all required instore maintenance is executed in a timely manner

● Creation and Execution of Instore Marketing and/or Shopping Events alongside Director of Marketing

● Liaising with Director of Production on creation of EXCLUSIVE Instore Product

● Research Market and Style Trends to implement into store multibrand selection, buy and exclusives

Requirements:

-3+ years experience in Retail Management, Retail Training, Retail Operations or Retail Planning roles

-Proficient with MS Office and previous experience with retail systems (POS, labor management, inventory systems, sales reporting, etc)

-Full Time Schedule-Availability to work weekends

Skills:

-Proven ability to drive sales through effective leadership

-Entrepreneurial, able to build new business from the ground up

-Adaptable, Problem Solver, Strategic

-Exceptional Verbal and Written Communication Skills

-Elevated Customer Service Skills

-Experience with Hiring, Training and People Development

-Possess knowledge of the retail marketplace and current trends

Please send all resumes to careers@susanalexandra.com

Susan Alexandra is committed to a diverse and inclusive workplace. Susan Alexandra is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, national origin, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, protected veteran status, disability, age, or other legally protected status