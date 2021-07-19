Great Outfits in Fashion History: Susan Sarandon in a Cool Leather Maxi Skirt

Susan Sarandon at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. Photo: Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic

The Cannes Film Festival never goes down without scene-stealing moments from its red carpet regulars. Though not present at this year's international festival, Susan Sarandon is one of those memorable attendees with a history of legendary looks.

The actor brings sensuality and a less-is-more approach to dressing, making her a highlight of any red carpet gathering, but she's been a particularly bright spot in the South of France. In 2017, Sarandon arrived armed with a wardrobe that rivaled the young fashion darlings like Elle Fanning. One of her bold choices that year involved a floor-length leather skirt and a cropped black tuxedo jacket. The look was a welcome departure from the tulle and sequins that we've come to expect from the princess-style couture gowns that guests typically wear, and it invited us to look at leather through a more dressed-up, elegant lens.

Fans of leather should follow Sarandon's lead and wear a longer skirt silhouette at their next black tie affair. Otherwise, those wanting a shortcut to cool confidence should practically copy this entire look, from her big sunglasses down to her pointed-toe pumps.

Shop some pieces below that will help you channel Sarandon's Cannes style below.

