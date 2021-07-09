Great Outfits in Fashion History: Taylor Momsen in a Dramatic Red Gown

Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

This is the stuff little Jenny Humphrey's dreams were made of during those early "Gossip Girl" seasons: attending a gala celebrating the opening of the 125th season at the Metropolitan Opera while wearing a stunning designer dress.

But that was actor Taylor Momsen's reality in September 2008 when she rode her rising "Gossip Girl" star all the way to the A-list of New York's hottest events. After the first season of the hit CW show aired, everyone was clamoring to get the show's stars on their guest lists — and to get their clothes on their backs. That's how Momsen ended up wearing this romantic red gown from Marchesa to the function.

It's all about the details here, from the elegant curve at the bust line to the spray of monochromatic roses trailing down into the tiers of ruffled skirt. This is the kind of garment that speaks for itself, which is probably why Momsen went without any flashy accessories, preferring to go only with a matching red lip. The look must've stuck with Momsen as much as it did with us, considering she went for a similar gown by Christian Siriano in the music video for "25" with her band, The Pretty Reckless.

