Thierry Lasry Is Hiring A Wholesale Customer Service Representative In New York, NY

Thierry Lasry is a luxury eyewear brand that combines creativity & quality. The frames are handmade in France/ Italy or Japan using the best craftsmanship techniques.

Job Description :

Developing and managing relationships with accounts (optical stores + fashion boutiques) over the phone and by emails.

Processing / Pack & Ship orders

Ordering necessary product from Paris to be able to supply orders received

Responding promptly to customer inquiries

Keeping records of customer interactions. Transactions, comments etc

Managing stock inventories in line with the needs to supply orders

Qualifications include:



• 3-5 years of wholesale / customer service experience (preferably in fashion)

• Existing relationships in the optical or in the fashion industry would be a plus

• Experience in establishing and managing key accounts independently

• Excellent understanding of the luxury retail landscape

• Ability to analyze data and translate it into impactful decisions for the business

•Understanding of retail math concepts and the ability to accurately forecast sales

• Ability to prioritize and multitask efficiently

• Excellent presentation skills

• Positive attitude and team player

• Detail oriented and organized

• Proficient in MS Office and Excel

Job Type: Full-time



To Apply: Please send your resume to 265@thierrylasry.com, subject line Wholesale CS Representative.

About THIERRY LASRY :



Thierry Lasry is a luxury eyewear brand that combines creativity & quality. The frames are handmade in France/ Italy or Japan using the best craftsmanship techniques. The collection is distributed in over 30 countries in the most exclusive fashion or optical stores.



The world greatest stars have been spotted wearing Thierry Lasry from Rihanna, Beyonce, Madonna, Jennifer Lopez to Travis Scott, Usher, Offset, Miguel and Odell Beckham Jr to name a few.



The brand has previously teamed up with ACNE Studios and FENDI and currently has ongoing collaborations with fashion brands RHUDE, ENFANTS RICHES DEPRIMES & KOCHE or MATTEL for BARBIE.



Distribution features many of the best fashion stores in the US : Bergdorf Goodman, Saks, Dover Street Market, The Webster, Patron of the New etc