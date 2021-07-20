Must Read: Thirteen Lune to Launch at JCPenney, Violette Is Guerlain's New Creative Director

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Thirteen Lune to launch at JCPenney

As part of the upcoming launch of JCPenney Beauty — billed as an "inclusive in-store and online beauty experience" — JCPenney is bringing on Thirteen Lune to open a "shop-in-shop." It will mark the retail debut of the e-commerce platform for Black- and brown-founded beauty and wellness brands. "Thirteen Lune's presence within one of the country's longest standing retailers is profound on many levels," co-founder Nyakio Grieco said, in a statement. "Our brick-and-mortar footprint inside the visionary, hyper-inclusive JCPenney Beauty space will bring a beautifully curated assortment of brands from both Black and brown founders and ally brands who are dedicated to creating lasting change in beauty." {Fashionista Inbox}

Violette Serrat is Guerlain's new creative director

French makeup artist Violette Serrat — a.k.a. Violette — was appointed creative director of makeup for Guerlain, succeeding Olivier Echaudemaison, who spent 21 years at the company. According to WWD, she's expected to continue to work on her own brand, Violette_FR (launched earlier this year), while taking on this new role. "It's like the history of our country. [Guerlain is] really deep in the roots of my story," she told the publication. "I grew up [in Paris] looking at this brand. The women around me — everybody had some products from Guerlain. So I thought: 'When I grow up, I'll use these products, too.'" {WWD}

Warby Parker collaborates with Entireworld

Scott Sternberg teamed up with Warby Parker to reimagine its Hatcher frame in Entireworld's signature monochromatic color palette. There are four styles, retailing for $95 a pop; they come with a custom lens cloth that bears the phrase, "The Entireworld is on your lenses." To mark this collaboration, Warby Parker commissioned four artists — Olamide Ogunade, Tosin Kalejaye, Brooke Fierce Bronner and Diana Ejaita — to create a photorealistic portrait for each frame, based on the prompt: "capture the spirit of Summer 2021." The company is also making a donation to the Equal Justice Initiative. See the frames and artwork in the gallery, below. {Fashionista Inbox}

The new American sportswear

GQ's Rachel Tashjian spotlights the designers leading a new era of American sportswear — Aime Leon Dore, Eckhaus Latta, Noah, Telfar, Todd Snyder, Fear of God, Bode, Rhude, 18 East and John Elliott — and what they tell us about where the market (and the look) is going, in the magazine's latest issue. "Something exciting is happening in American fashion: a shift in the clothes American men are wearing and the way success is defined in the fashion business, driven by designers who idolize Ralph Lauren and were raised on the streetwear-inflected sportswear of the 1990s," she writes. {GQ}

