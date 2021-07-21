- Publish date:
A Guide to All the Fashion Brands You'll See at the Tokyo Olympics
As the 2020+1 Tokyo Olympics kick off on July 23, get ready to spot some familiar labels on the world's most esteemed athletes as they go for the gold.
Along with the sportswear giants (the Nikes, the Asics, the 4Fs), brands like Ralph Lauren and Armani have designed uniforms for Team USA and Team Italy, respectively, for many years. But for the Tokyo Summer Games, more industry names are joining the mix, outfitting athletes from all different countries.
Most notably, there's Telfar, who's sponsoring Liberia's delegation in Tokyo. Fan-favorite Rowing Blazers had a hand in El Salvador's formal uniforms, which were designed by local boutique Zótico. Kim Kardashian's Skims, meanwhile, is providing U.S. athletes with all their downtime cozies.
Beyond uniforms, there are many, many commemorative collections released to the public by the likes of BEAMS, Omega, Apple, Richardson, Corckircle and more; Ralph Lauren, Nike, Adidas, Skims, Telfar and other designers who created official gear for athletes competing in the Games have their own merchandise for sale, too.
Below, see the fashion credits you'll see at the Tokyo 2020+1 Summer Olympic Games.
Armenia
Designed by Joma.
Aruba
Designed by Magali Maduro for Totto.
Australia
Ceremony uniforms designed by Sportscraft.
Competition uniforms designed by Paul Fleming for Asics.
Austria
Designed by Erima.
Bahrain
Designed by Valour.
Brazil
Competition uniforms designed by Peak Sports.
Skateboarding uniforms designed by Piet Parra for Nike.
China
Medal stand kit by Tim Yip for Anta.
Colombia
Designed by Totto.
Croatia
Designed by 4F.
Czech Republic
Opening ceremony uniforms designed by Zuzana Osako.
El Salvador
Opening ceremony uniforms designed by Rowing Blazers and Zótico.
Finland
Designed by Icepeak.
France
Designed by Lacoste and Le Coq Sportif.
Skateboarding uniforms designed by Piet Parra for Nike.
Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Designed by Ben Sherman.
Formalwear designed by Simon Jersey.
Competition uniforms designed by Adidas.
Greece
Designed by 4F.
Guatemala
Designed by Joma.
Honduras
Opening ceremony uniforms designed by César Román Murillo.
Competition uniforms designed by Joma.
Hungary
Ceremony uniforms designed by Nubu.
India
Ceremony uniforms designed by Raymond.
Ireland
Designed by Adidas, provided by McKeever Sports.
Israel
Opening ceremony uniforms designed by Castro.
Italy
Designed by Armani.
Japan
Opening ceremony uniforms designed by Aoki Inc.
Skateboarding uniforms designed Piet Parra for Nike.
Jordan
Designed by Joma.
Kazakhstan
Opening ceremony uniforms designed by Salta.
Competition uniforms dby Joma.
Kenya
Designed by Nike.
Kosovo
Designed by Fourteen.
Kuwait
Designed by Joma.
Latvia
Designed by 4F.
Liberia
Designed by Telfar.
Lithuania
Designed by 4F.
Malta
Designed by Joma.
Mauritius
Designed by Joma.
Mexico
Designed by High Life.
Moldova
Designed by Joma.
Mongolia
Designed by Michel & Amazonka.
Morocco
Designed by Joma.
North Macedonia
Designed by 4F.
Netherlands
Soccer uniforms designed by Nike.
New Zealand
Designed by Peak NZ.
Nigeria
Soccer uniforms designed by Nike.
Panama
Opening ceremony uniforms designed by Saori Tsuda.
Philippines
Designed by Asics.
Poland
Designed by 4F.
Portugal
Opening and closing ceremony uniforms designed by Decenio.
Training and medal stand kits designed by Joma.
Puerto Rico
Designed by Joseph Da'Ponte.
ROC
Designed by ZASPORT.
Serbia
Designed by 4F.
Slovakia
Designed by 4F.
Spain
Designed by Joma.
South Africa
Designed by Mbali Zulu, Nompumelelo Mjadu, Sandile Sikhakhane and Sipho Lushaba for Mr. Price Sport.
South Korea
Designed by North Face.
Soccer uniforms designed by Nike.
Turkey
Designed by Nike, featuring a monogram by Bunyamin Aydın of Les Benjamins.
United States
Opening and closing ceremony uniforms designed by Ralph Lauren.
Competition uniforms designed by Nike.
Medal stand kit designed by Nike.
Undergarments, pajamas and loungewear designed by Skims.
Golf uniforms designed by Hiroko Takahashi for Adidas.
Sport climbing uniforms designed by North Face.
Swim uniforms designed by Speedo.
Uruguay
Designed by Asics.
