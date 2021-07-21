A Guide to All the Fashion Brands You'll See at the Tokyo Olympics

As the 2020+1 Tokyo Olympics kick off on July 23, get ready to spot some familiar labels on the world's most esteemed athletes as they go for the gold.

Along with the sportswear giants (the Nikes, the Asics, the 4Fs), brands like Ralph Lauren and Armani have designed uniforms for Team USA and Team Italy, respectively, for many years. But for the Tokyo Summer Games, more industry names are joining the mix, outfitting athletes from all different countries.

Most notably, there's Telfar, who's sponsoring Liberia's delegation in Tokyo. Fan-favorite Rowing Blazers had a hand in El Salvador's formal uniforms, which were designed by local boutique Zótico. Kim Kardashian's Skims, meanwhile, is providing U.S. athletes with all their downtime cozies.

Beyond uniforms, there are many, many commemorative collections released to the public by the likes of BEAMS, Omega, Apple, Richardson, Corckircle and more; Ralph Lauren, Nike, Adidas, Skims, Telfar and other designers who created official gear for athletes competing in the Games have their own merchandise for sale, too.

Below, see the fashion credits you'll see at the Tokyo 2020+1 Summer Olympic Games.

Armenia

Designed by Joma.

Aruba

Designed by Magali Maduro for Totto.

Australia

Ceremony uniforms designed by Sportscraft.

Competition uniforms designed by Paul Fleming for Asics.

Austria

Designed by Erima.

Bahrain

Designed by Valour.

Brazil

Competition uniforms designed by Peak Sports.

Skateboarding uniforms designed by Piet Parra for Nike.

2 Gallery 2 Images

China

Medal stand kit by Tim Yip for Anta.

Colombia

Designed by Totto.

Croatia

Designed by 4F.

Czech Republic

Opening ceremony uniforms designed by Zuzana Osako.

El Salvador

Opening ceremony uniforms designed by Rowing Blazers and Zótico.

Finland

Designed by Icepeak.

France

Designed by Lacoste and Le Coq Sportif.

Skateboarding uniforms designed by Piet Parra for Nike.

2 Gallery 2 Images

Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Designed by Ben Sherman.

4 Gallery 4 Images

Formalwear designed by Simon Jersey.

Competition uniforms designed by Adidas.

Greece

Designed by 4F.

Guatemala

Designed by Joma.

Honduras

Opening ceremony uniforms designed by César Román Murillo.

Competition uniforms designed by Joma.

Hungary

Ceremony uniforms designed by Nubu.

India

Ceremony uniforms designed by Raymond.

Ireland

Designed by Adidas, provided by McKeever Sports.

Israel

Opening ceremony uniforms designed by Castro.

Italy

Designed by Armani.

30 Gallery 30 Images

Japan

Opening ceremony uniforms designed by Aoki Inc.

Skateboarding uniforms designed Piet Parra for Nike.

2 Gallery 2 Images

Jordan

Designed by Joma.

Kazakhstan

Opening ceremony uniforms designed by Salta.

Competition uniforms dby Joma.

Kenya

Designed by Nike.

Kosovo

Designed by Fourteen.

Kuwait

Designed by Joma.

Latvia

Designed by 4F.

Liberia

Designed by Telfar.

2 Gallery 2 Images

Lithuania

Designed by 4F.

Malta

Designed by Joma.

Mauritius

Designed by Joma.

Mexico

Designed by High Life.

Moldova

Designed by Joma.

Mongolia

Designed by Michel & Amazonka.

Morocco

Designed by Joma.

North Macedonia

Designed by 4F.

Netherlands

Soccer uniforms designed by Nike.

Photo: Courtesy of Nike

New Zealand

Designed by Peak NZ.

Nigeria

Soccer uniforms designed by Nike.

Panama

Opening ceremony uniforms designed by Saori Tsuda.

Philippines

Designed by Asics.

Poland

Designed by 4F.

Portugal

Opening and closing ceremony uniforms designed by Decenio.

Training and medal stand kits designed by Joma.

Puerto Rico

Designed by Joseph Da'Ponte.

ROC

Designed by ZASPORT.

Serbia

Designed by 4F.

Slovakia

Designed by 4F.

Spain

Designed by Joma.

South Africa

Designed by Mbali Zulu, Nompumelelo Mjadu, Sandile Sikhakhane and Sipho Lushaba for Mr. Price Sport.

South Korea

Designed by North Face.

Soccer uniforms designed by Nike.

Photo: Courtesy of Nike

Turkey

Designed by Nike, featuring a monogram by Bunyamin Aydın of Les Benjamins.

10 Gallery 10 Images

United States

Opening and closing ceremony uniforms designed by Ralph Lauren.

14 Gallery 14 Images

Competition uniforms designed by Nike.

7 Gallery 7 Images

Medal stand kit designed by Nike.

3 Gallery 3 Images

Undergarments, pajamas and loungewear designed by Skims.

Golf uniforms designed by Hiroko Takahashi for Adidas.

8 Gallery 8 Images

Sport climbing uniforms designed by North Face.

Swim uniforms designed by Speedo.

Uruguay

Designed by Asics.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.