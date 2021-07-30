Must Read: Unpacking Tiffany & Co.'s Contentious New Campaign, Nars Releases First NFT

Photo: Kate Green/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Unpacking Tiffany & Co.'s contentious new campaign

In Business of Fashion, Alexandra Mondalek reports on Tiffany & Co.'s "Not Your Mother's Tiffany" campaign, which debuted this summer — an early sign of the brand's new chapter under LVMH ownership — and has seemingly angered some of its loyal customers. As Mondalek writes, this reaction "underscores LVMH and Tiffany's conundrum: How does a brand steeped in tradition appeal to a new generation of consumers without alienating their existing shoppers?" {Business of Fashion}

Nars releases first NFT for National Orgasm Day

To commemorate National Orgasm Day (July 31), Nars hired three artists — Nina Kraviz, Sara Shakeel and Azéde Jean-Pierre — to each create a dynamic NFT ("non-fungible token") inspired by its iconic Orgasm shade. Titled "Orgasm, Experienced," the collection will be available for purchase/redemption on truesy.com starting on Saturday and through August 7. {Fashionista Inbox}

What do the archaic rules of the Cannes red carpet mean to a non-binary individual?

The Cannes Film Festival has a famously strict, and gendered, dress code. Louis Pisano writes about attending the event for the first time and navigating the red carpet as a non-binary person for Harper's Bazaar. {Harper's Bazaar}

