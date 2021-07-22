- Publish date:
V.Mora Is Hiring A Production Assistant In New York, NY
V.Mora is hiring for their production team. You will be working with a variety of different clients/ collections from the start up stages of design all the way through production! The job is located in the heart of New York in a beautiful 12,000 ft. studio. You’ll be working closely with the CEO Anna Livermore, who not only started V.Mora in 2008 but recently opened a sister company photo studio called Swift Studios.
Daily tasks include:
-Working with clients from design & concept through production
-Scheduling
-Travel for Tradeshows, and preparation work
-Managing vendor relations, ordering goods, writing POs, managing deliveries
-Sketching tech flats
-Preparing tech packs, line sheets, & POs
-Sourcing fabrics and trims
-Working with factories to oversee patterns, samples, & size runs
-Scheduling and managing fittings
-Managing production for current clients
-Meeting with clients for weekly consults
Qualifications
-Minimum 1- 2 years Experience
Required Skills:
-Adobe
-Excel
-Tech pack creation
-Knowledge of product development and production steps
To Apply: Please send your resume to anna@vmora.com, subject line Production Assistant.
About V. Mora
V.Mora is your one-stop shop for success. With years of experience, expertise, amazing talent, & vast national connections V. Mora wants to bring your fashion dreams to life.
Founded in 2008 out of a passion for helping new & emerging artists & designers. What started as a one-woman operation out of Anna Livermore’s apartment has grown to a fully staffed company operating out of New York with clients from all over the world.