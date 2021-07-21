Great Outfits in Fashion History: Venus Williams in a Sporty Louis Vuitton FROW 'Fit

One of her most recent fashion week looks, which also happens to be one of her all-time best.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

In addition to their incredible athleticism, the Williams sisters are known for their love of fashion, both on and off the tennis court. Over the years, they've brought their keen sartorial eye to their competition wear, often making headlines and best-dressed lists with their uniforms. Both have earned degrees in fashion design; now, they have their own brands: Serena has S by Serena and Serena Williams Jewelry, Venus has EleVen by Venus Williams. And they've long been on the fashion week circuit, attending industry events and building relationships with designer labels — which brings to mind one of Venus's most recent looks, which also happens to be one of her all-time best.

Venus attended Louis Vuitton's Spring 2021 show in Paris in October, wearing a mix of the brand's signature prints and silhouettes, which made for a sporty-slick FROW outfit. She picked a fitted black and white checkered jersey mini dress, with a zipper lined with Louis Vuitton's brown monogram print running down the front, which she topped with a short parka bearing the same logo pattern. The accessories — a chain-strap handbag and combat boots — also bore the monogram.

It's an age-old styling trick, pairing pieces that would traditionally be thought of as in different categories (in this case, a party dress with an athletic jacket with lace-up boots). Still, Venus's take on it, throwing instantly-recognizable prints from the Louis Vuitton universe into the mix, makes it feel fresh. It's also easy to replicate with your own spin on it, using the products in the gallery, below.

