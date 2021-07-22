Very Good Light Is Seeking A Fall '21 Editorial Intern In New York, NY (Remote)

Very Good Light, the leading site for Generation Z men and beauty, is seeking a Fall 2021 editorial intern who is ambitious, self-starting and has a can-do attitude.

Very Good Light, the leading site for Generation Z men and beauty, is seeking a Fall 2021 editorial intern who is ambitious, self-starting and has a can-do attitude. This is a remote internship, although LA/NYC-based candidates will have the option to attend in-person co-working sessions, press events, meet-ups, etc. Some duties will include: writing original content, brainstorming big picture stories, finding new beauty products/trends; assisting with social media including TikTok and Instagram Stories; and more. This person will work alongside our editorial team writing creative stories, social and email copy, and any additional copywriting needs across Very Good Light and good light, VGL’s personal care brand.

The site has been covered in the New York Times, Vogue, Allure, Teen Vogue, HighSnobiety, USA Today, among others. We believe confidence starts from the inside out.

In this role you will be:

Writing, editing and learning to become a better web journalist (writing enticing HEDS, DEKs, being concise and deliberate with sentences), generally 1-2 1,000-word stories per week

Creating engaging TikTok videos for stories to help spread brand awareness

Reporting – fact-checking, interviewing subjects including celebrities to college students

Writing short SEO-driven articles on topics including beauty, skincare, personal care, gender, etc.

Assisting with the editorial calendar, pitching stories and seeing stories go from ideation to completion

Assisting on photoshoots as well as posts, from longform to short

Reviewing products, calling beauty/grooming products in, testing

Assisting with social media responsibilities on TikTok and Instagram

Assisting with content, creative and copy needs at good light, VGL’s personal care brand, including marketing, partnerships, social media, product development, events, etc.

What makes you perfect for this role:

You are curious.

You believe in new ways of doing things and seek them out.

You take pride in your work.

You value diversity and inclusion.

You work well with others.

You are highly creative and passionate about design.

You are eager to learn and open to constructive feedback.

You have excellent time management and organizational skills

Requirements/necessary skills:

Understanding of journalism, strong reporting and writing skills

A strong understanding of the internet, beauty trends, and social media

Great attitude and a can-do spirit

Ability to be an independent thinker and work independently

Knowledge of Wordpress a plus

Must be comfortable filming and editing TikToks based on the content you write about

Must be able to receive college credit or equivalent

A commitment of 15-17 hours a week.

Strong interest and knowledge in beauty & skincare is a plus!

To Apply: Please complete the form here.

About Very Good Light

Very Good Light is the leading masc-identifying beauty and grooming destination for Generation Z and young Millennials. Born from the idea that confidence comes from the inside out, Very Good Light aims to redefine masculinity and men’s beauty standards. This is accomplished through personal essays, impactful longform stories, compelling photography and videos, along with personable how-tos and product reviews. We believe that confidence starts from the inside out.

About good light

good light is beauty beyond the binary. We are an early stage, venture-backed company focused on moving culture forward by promoting a more inclusive definition of beauty through product and purpose. We strive to reflect the diversity and fluidity of the world we live in today.