Great Outfits in Fashion History: Victoria Beckham in a Bustier Mini Dress

Victoria Beckham performs with the Spice Girls for their first ever live performance together in 1997. Photo: John Stanton/WireImage

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Before Victoria Beckham did practical-chic, she did sexy minimalism. When the acclaimed designer stepped onto the world stage as "Posh Spice" in the '90s, she wasn't wearing wide-leg trousers or '70s-inspired languid silhouettes — she was wearing tight, black mini dresses.

At one of her early performances with the Spice Girls in Bali, Beckham wore a simple, bustier-ed mini, paired with shiny, square-toed ankle strap heels and one of her iconic neutral lipstick shades. Her no-frills pop star aesthetic feels very of-the-moment as lingerie-leaning, nostalgia-tinged pieces dominate our feeds.

Corsets and bustiers were on the rise pre-pandemic with runways opting for an underwear-as-outerwear approach, but our collective need to liberate our limbs from clothes and our homes this summer has given our intimates drawer more time in the spotlight. If you'd like to take a page out of Beckham's spicy Bali book, shop some bustier dresses that will help you turn heads in the gallery, below.

5 Gallery 5 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.