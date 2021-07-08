Vivrelle Is Hiring A Director Of Customer Experience In New York, NY

Vivrelle is seeking our first Director of Customer Experience to play a critical role in our continued growth. Reporting to the CEO and founders, the Director of Customer Experience will be responsible for building and managing Vivrelle’s customer service team and ensuring a seamless customer experience for our members. Our business is built with the customer at its core, and this role will own the relationships with our members with the goal of keeping them engaged and delighted with Vivrelle’s service.

The Head of CX leads a multi-faceted day, where decision-making, coaching, critical thinking, communicating, and organizing are crucial qualities to have as an individual with ownership over the Vivrelle customer experience. The Head of CX will regularly collaborate and liaise with marketing, inventory planning, partnerships, and product teams. This position is unique in that it requires both creative and operational muscle to excel.

Our ideal candidate has experience in technology and startups and is looking for a role where s/he can have extraordinary impact. You will have the opportunity and autonomy to lead a team of customer support specialists and build out our processes and KPIs around customer experience and success.

Your Responsibilities Will Include:

Thinking proactively about our members' needs and wants

Managing our support team, a group of customer support specialists with deep knowledge and passion for fashion and sustainability

Building out KPIs and processes for the CX team

Training and supporting the CX team to a standard of excellence, including but not limited to routine ticket and chat QA to identify areas of strength and improvement

Managing and reducing churn across our member base

Identifying areas for improvement across product and overall customer experience, and working with the management team to direct product roadmap and expansion as well as marketing strategy

Developing a strategy for engagement with our community on social media channels

Collaborating with the marketing team to build our loyalty and rewards program

Always thinking outside the box with customer-facing and back-of-house support operations: how can Vivrelle have the best support operation both for our customers and for our team?

Being the voice of the members inside our organization in every decision that we make

Your Skills and Qualifications Include:

You are flexible, passionate and a team player

You are comfortable with scrappy environments where speed matters

You are a self-starter and have a deep passion for this field

Bachelor's degree

At least 5 years of relevant, customer service experience, including as a team manager

A passion for consumer luxury brands and fashion

Excellent writing and communication skills

Please send your resume and any relevant information to jobs@vivrelle.com, subject line Director Of Customer Experience.