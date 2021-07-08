- Publish date:
Vivrelle Is Hiring A Social Media Content Manager In New York, NY
Vivrelle is hiring a Social Media Content Manager to join our growing team.
Role & Responsibilities:
- Generate creative ideas, innovative storytelling and create concepts & content for key social platforms
- Facilitate and administer social media strategies that are designed to increase brand awareness and engagement.
- Manage the social editorial calendar and posting schedule
- Be the brand voice across social, writing copy for all posts that connects with our community, while driving business goals
- Collaborate cross-functionally with internal employees to ensure social supports business priorities
- Produce, curate, and manage all published content (images, video, and written) across platforms.
- Act as community manager, maintain an interactive relationship between users and the company, monitoring and responding to fan engagement.
- Establish benchmarks for measuring success across platforms. Collect, analyze, and interpret social media data into strategy recommendations and plans to maximize effectiveness of benchmarks and campaigns.
- Be the eyes and ears in the social space, identifying trends, best practices, and new platforms
Qualifications & Skills:
- 3+ years’ experience in social media or related position
- Strong knowledge of Instagram and Tik Tok
- In-depth knowledge and understanding of all social platforms
- Exceptional writing and language skills
- Great visual eye, with an ability to compose and create assets
- Ability to work independently, multitask, and work in a scrappy environment.
- Desire to work with a close-knit team
- Knowledge of Photoshop and other photo editing skills
- Experience working in the Fashion Industry
Please send your resume and any relevant information to jobs@vivrelle.com, subject line Social Media Content Manager.