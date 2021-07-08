Vivrelle Is Hiring A Social Media Content Manager In New York, NY

Vivrelle is a members-only club providing access to coveted designer handbags, jewelry, watches and diamonds for a monthly membership fee.

Vivrelle is hiring a Social Media Content Manager to join our growing team.

Role & Responsibilities:

Generate creative ideas, innovative storytelling and create concepts & content for key social platforms

Facilitate and administer social media strategies that are designed to increase brand awareness and engagement.

Manage the social editorial calendar and posting schedule

Be the brand voice across social, writing copy for all posts that connects with our community, while driving business goals

Collaborate cross-functionally with internal employees to ensure social supports business priorities

Produce, curate, and manage all published content (images, video, and written) across platforms.

Act as community manager, maintain an interactive relationship between users and the company, monitoring and responding to fan engagement.

Establish benchmarks for measuring success across platforms. Collect, analyze, and interpret social media data into strategy recommendations and plans to maximize effectiveness of benchmarks and campaigns.

Be the eyes and ears in the social space, identifying trends, best practices, and new platforms

Qualifications & Skills:

3+ years’ experience in social media or related position

Strong knowledge of Instagram and Tik Tok

In-depth knowledge and understanding of all social platforms

Exceptional writing and language skills

Great visual eye, with an ability to compose and create assets

Ability to work independently, multitask, and work in a scrappy environment.

Desire to work with a close-knit team

Knowledge of Photoshop and other photo editing skills

Experience working in the Fashion Industry

Please send your resume and any relevant information to jobs@vivrelle.com, subject line Social Media Content Manager.