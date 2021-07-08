Sponsored Story
Publish date:

Vivrelle Is Hiring A Social Media Content Manager In New York, NY

Vivrelle is a members-only club providing access to coveted designer handbags, jewelry, watches and diamonds for a monthly membership fee.
Author:

Vivrelle is hiring a Social Media Content Manager to join our growing team.

Role & Responsibilities:

  • Generate creative ideas, innovative storytelling and create concepts & content for key social platforms
  • Facilitate and administer social media strategies that are designed to increase brand awareness and engagement.
  • Manage the social editorial calendar and posting schedule
  • Be the brand voice across social, writing copy for all posts that connects with our community, while driving business goals
  • Collaborate cross-functionally with internal employees to ensure social supports business priorities
  • Produce, curate, and manage all published content (images, video, and written) across platforms.
  • Act as community manager, maintain an interactive relationship between users and the company, monitoring and responding to fan engagement.
  • Establish benchmarks for measuring success across platforms. Collect, analyze, and interpret social media data into strategy recommendations and plans to maximize effectiveness of benchmarks and campaigns.
  • Be the eyes and ears in the social space, identifying trends, best practices, and new platforms

Qualifications & Skills:

  • 3+ years’ experience in social media or related position
  • Strong knowledge of Instagram and Tik Tok
  • In-depth knowledge and understanding of all social platforms
  • Exceptional writing and language skills
  • Great visual eye, with an ability to compose and create assets
  • Ability to work independently, multitask, and work in a scrappy environment.
  • Desire to work with a close-knit team
  • Knowledge of Photoshop and other photo editing skills
  • Experience working in the Fashion Industry

Please send your resume and any relevant information to jobs@vivrelle.com, subject line Social Media Content Manager.

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

Pexels - cover-cute-daylight-1698482
Sponsored Story

Vivrelle Is Hiring A VP Of Marketing In New York, NY

Our ideal candidate is an experienced marketer who’s looking to develop and deliver a fully integrated marketing strategy.

pexels woman-1149909_1920
Sponsored Story

Vivrelle Is Hiring A Director Of Customer Experience In New York, NY

Vivrelle is seeking our first Director of Customer Experience to play a critical role in our continued growth.

SUNNY_STRIPE_2048x eugenia kim
Careers

Eugenia Kim Is Hiring A Social Media and Content Manager In New York, NY

This person is an out-of-the-box thinker, understands the Eugenia Kim point of view within the luxury accessory universe, and uses that knowledge to engage effective content for social media in addition to coordinating creative for photo shoots.

Boutique1
Careers

Bond No.9 Is Hiring A Manager of Social Media & Content Management In New York, NY

Bond No. 9 is New York's first ever luxury fragrance company dedicated to paying homage to the life, style and history of New York City.