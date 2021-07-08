Vivrelle Is Hiring A VP Of Finance In New York, NY

VP of Finance will be responsible for building and managing Vivrelle’s finance and accounting function. You will establish and own the financial systems, models, and processes to ensure Vivrelle is set up for success to scale.

Vivrelle is seeking its first VP of Finance to play a critical role in its continued growth. Reporting to the founders, the VP of Finance will be responsible for building and managing Vivrelle’s finance and accounting function. You will establish and own the financial systems, models, and processes to ensure Vivrelle is set up for success to scale.

Our ideal candidate has experience in technology and startups and is looking for a role where s/he can have extraordinary impact. You will have the opportunity and autonomy to create our FP&A process, be the financial and data-driven voice in strategic decisions, and partner with leaders to improve our operational and financial outcomes.

Your Responsibilities Will Include:

Conduct financial planning and analysis to inform strategic decision making, including modeling financial scenarios

Develop and track the key metrics that are essential to the health of the business

Own the cash management function including calculating and predicting burn, and accurately determine the current and future cash position of the business

Manage reporting and performance as it relates to lenders and debt covenants

Build and manage the company’s finance and accounting function; establish and maintain proper accounting methods, policies, and principles

Conduct analysis and provide recommendations on pricing, new business lines, inventory management, market expansion and other areas to help execute strategic objectives

Identify and implement systems, processes, policies and controls to ensure scalable and secure financial operations

Manage receivables, payables, payroll, and expense reimbursement

Ensure accuracy and timeliness of monthly, quarterly and annual close process

Oversee accounting firm and coordinate and complete annual audits

Oversee all tax matters and conduct sound tax planning

Ensure adherence to all financial regulations and guidelines

Partner with management team on compensation strategy

Assist in preparation of board materials that highlight key drivers of the business and participate in select investor meetings, owning financial overview

Your Skills and Qualifications Include:

8+ years of overall finance experience, with at least 5+ years of experience in mid or senior level finance roles in tech startups

Deep understanding of financial planning, analysis, and accounting, including a track record of strategic responsibility in these areas

Experience building and scaling a finance function, including instituting systems and controls, launching processes, and managing key metrics of the business

Strong financial aptitude, complemented by great attention to detail and organizational skills

Experience implementing metrics dashboarding software and/or business intelligence software

Skilled in operations, with a track record of using financial insights to inform decision making

Data-driven, with an ability to leverage business insights into actionable plans

Comfortable and effective at working with employees at all levels of the organization, including board members, senior executives and business partners

Strong critical thinking skills and excellent communication abilities

Unwaveringly ethical, trustworthy, and capable of handling confidential information

Experience identifying new business opportunities, analyzing the competitive landscape, and developing financial models that are consistent with the company’s overall strategy

Experience in consumer-facing businesses is a plus

BS or MBA degree; CPA/CFA is a plus

Please send your resume and any relevant information to jobs@vivrelle.com, subject line VP of Finance.