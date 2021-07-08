Vivrelle Is Hiring A VP Of Marketing In New York, NY

Vivrelle is seeking our first VP of Marketing to play a critical role in its continued growth. Reporting to the founders, the VP of Marketing will be responsible for building and managing Vivrelle’s marketing team and strategy. This role will own all aspects of our marketing program including, but not limited to, internal and external digital marketing; brand messaging; content marketing; influencer relationships and management; media relations; social media; and overall brand management.

Our ideal candidate is an experienced marketer who’s looking to develop and deliver a fully integrated marketing strategy. You have experience growing brand value and revenue for consumer businesses. A fashion background is a major plus! You are proactive in generating unique ideas and executing on them while taking complete ownership. You have experience building and managing a team. You love analytics and base your decisions on data. No task is too big or too small for you, you do what it takes to get the job done.

Your Responsibilities Will Include:

Manage the marketing plan budget and establish goals and objectives for all marketing activity, and track results and report on completion regularly

Build a full marketing team and strategy including content, performance, community and social

Create a scalable member acquisition engine: Draw on deep data analysis, user research, and your experience to test, implement, and scale growth flows that lead to thousands of new member applications

Develop and execute on a clear content strategy: Execute on a strategy that drives applications and engagement goals across organic owned channels

Stay abreast of current market conditions and trends and incorporate new innovations into company marketing plans

Continue to build out and manage Vivrelle’s influencer marketing program

Manage Vivrelle’s SEO/SEM programs

Your Skills and Qualifications Include:

5+ years of B2C product marketing experience

Proven experience in designing campaigns and producing digital marketing materials

Experience building and optimizing campaigns in ad platforms, including but not limited to Google Ads, Facebook Ads Manager, Twitter Ads Manager, Snap Ads Manager, Tiktok Ads Manager, Reddit, YouTube, Pinterest, and DSPs

Experience with email marketing and retargeting

Experience working with influencers and building out a social media strategy

Strong experience in integrating customer needs, product design and technology with an understanding of the fashion industry, and an avid researcher of its emerging trends

A great mix of creative and analytical thinking while being customer-focused and brand-obsessed

Convey a can-do, positive attitude towards tackling challenges and opportunities. Willing to roll up your sleeves and do what is necessary to get the job done.

Familiarity with tech and start-up environment

Experience in the fashion and/or luxury space

Please send your resume and any relevant information to jobs@vivrelle.com, subject line VP of Marketing.